Ravens-Browns instant analysis: What we learned from the Ravens’ 28-3 win

CLEVELAND — Quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for four touchdowns and the Ravens held the Browns to 166 total yards as they rolled to a 28-3 victory Sunday.

The Ravens led by 18 at halftime at Cleveland Browns Stadium after Jackson (15-for-19 for 187 yards and two touchdowns, plus nine carries for 27 yards) ran for two scores and passed for another against the NFL’s top-ranked defense. Cleveland had allowed just one offensive touchdown over its first three games.

On Sunday, though, it was the Ravens who had the matchup’s dominant defense. With Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson sidelined by a shoulder injury, backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson was pressed into action. The Ravens made him look like the rookie he is, coming up with three interceptions and holding Cleveland to 73 passing yards.

With their second straight AFC North road win to open the season, the Ravens retook control of the division. The Steelers, who host the Ravens in Pittsburgh next Sunday, lost to the Houston Texans 30-6 and might’ve lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to a serious knee injury. The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, fell to 1-3 after a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens didn’t get out of Sunday’s game unscathed. Right tackle Morgan Moses, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and safety Daryl Worley all left the game with injuries.

Despite injuries, Ravens are 3-1

The Ravens’ injury situation was bleak before the game. It’s not any better now.

And yet here the Ravens are, heading into Pittsburgh with a 3-1 record, including two AFC North road wins, that pretty much anyone in Owings Mills would’ve taken if offered a month ago.

With injuries cropping up elsewhere, it’s clear the Ravens have the division’s best quarterback at the moment. Lamar Jackson did everything he needed to against a feisty Cleveland defense. But the Ravens might also have the division’s best defense — and if they don’t now, they might have it soon, once key starters return.

Considering how last week played out, the Ravens should be 4-0. But 3-1′s not a bad place to be.

— Jonas Shaffer, Ravens beat reporter

Flipping the script

The Ravens answered questions all week about preparing for the Browns’ league-best defense. Then they went into Cleveland Browns Stadium and flipped the script. The Ravens held the Browns to just 176 total yards and 2.72 yards per play, less than half of what the Browns’ defense gave up. They had three sacks and three interceptions, one of which set up the opening touchdown.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

It was an impressive performance; however, the Dorian Thompson-Robinson factor cannot be overlooked. The rookie quarterback made questionable decisions, holding the ball too long and throwing to covered receivers. He lost 18 yards by running around the backfield instead of getting rid of the ball. Jonas aptly described him as “reckless as hell.”

Either way, the defense made few mistakes and plenty of big plays. The only real loss on the Ravens’ end is that the injuries, which were already significant, piled on.

— Giana Han, Ravens beat reporter

Dorian who?

When does a 21-3 lead feel like an 84-3 lead? When Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick in the most recent draft, is playing quarterback for a Browns team that is already without running back Nick Chubb.

Yes, the Ravens deserve plenty of credit. They ran the ball against what had been an impenetrable defense, and Lamar Jackson had a very efficient game. This is probably the place in this analysis where you’d like me to point out the offense was inconsistent and we still haven’t seen the full force of what Todd Monken was supposed to bring but: The Ravens just won a game in which they asked Patrick Mekari to block Myles Garrett and had Daniel Faalele at the other tackle for much of the day. Plus there’s no Odell Beckham Jr. or Rashod Bateman.

This would have been an absolutely devastating game for this team to lose. But the fact they won convincingly feels quite hollow given the quality of the QB play from the other side.