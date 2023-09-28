Ravens RB Justice Hill, S Kyle Hamilton return to practice

Published 9/28/2023 2:27 p.m. EDT

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates a Colts quarterback sack during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Ravens running back Justice Hill and safety Kyle Hamilton returned to practice Thursday, raising hopes that both could be in line for significant roles in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Hill hadn’t practiced since suffering a toe injury in the Ravens’ Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He has 19 carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns this season, along with three catches for 12 yards.

Hamilton missed practice Wednesday with a back injury. He played a career-high 84 defensive snaps, along with 14 special teams snaps, in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with three sacks and nine tackles.

Five Ravens on the team’s active roster were not present for the start of practice: wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring), outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (ankle) and Daivd Ojabo (knee/ankle) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

