The Ravens’ secondary could be missing two starters Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Rookie Nate Wiggins did not travel with the team on its flight to Cleveland and has been ruled out for the game. Fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey is doubtful after missing the week of practice with a knee injury.

Wiggins, the team’s first-round draft pick, missed the Ravens’ walk-through Wednesday with a shoulder injury, was a full participant in Thursday’s practice but was limited Friday with an illness.

The Ravens got reinforcements this week with the activation of cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Jalyn Armour-Davis. Maulet, who played in 14 games last year, is making his season debut after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in August. Armour-Davis, a special teams contributor who split time with Wiggins early in the season, is returning after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

To make room for Armour-Davis on the 53-man roster, the Ravens placed rookie cornerback T.J. Tampa (ankle) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the team’s next four games. The fourth-round pick has played just eight defensive snaps this season.

The Ravens also elevated undrafted rookie cornerback Bump Cooper Jr. from the practice squad for Sunday’s game for the first time. Starting outside corner Brandon Stephens and reserve safety Ar’Darius Washington, who can line up in the slot, are also available at cornerback for defensive coordinator Zach Orr.

The Ravens are last in the NFL in pass defense (287.1 yards allowed per game), but Cleveland had one of the NFL’s worst offenses under starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury last weekend. Backup Jameis Winston is starting Sunday.