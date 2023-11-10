Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is considered questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after being limited in practice for the second straight day Friday.

Humphrey, the team’s most talented cornerback, appeared on Thursday’s injury report with a hamstring injury. He was the only player on the Ravens’ 53-man active roster who was not a full participant in Friday’s walk-through practice.

Humphrey’s availability could be determined not only by his recovery but also by the Ravens’ quick turnaround next week. After Sunday’s game, the Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night in Baltimore.

The Ravens’ pass defense fared well against Cleveland in Week 4 without Humphrey, who was was still recovering from minor foot surgery. With Brandon Stephens, Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin getting most of the snaps at cornerback, the team held Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to 121 yards passing and forced three interceptions. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start Sunday in Baltimore.

Three other Ravens were listed as questionable for Sunday: running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (illness).

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness), who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, is expected to play Sunday. Safety Marcus Williams (hamstring), sidelined since mid-October by a hamstring injury, also does not have an injury designation, indicating that he’s in line to play.

The Browns ruled out offensive tackle Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder), meaning they’ll be without their top three players at the position. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and right tackle Jack Conklin are on injured reserve. James Hudson III, who has started seven games over two-plus NFL seasons, and Geron Christian, signed to Cleveland’s practice squad on Halloween, could see significant playing time up front against the Ravens.