The Ravens are the team that (almost) never trails

“I believe our whole team is just locked in, every phase — special teams, defense, offense,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said Wednesday. “Each and every week, I believe, we’ve gotten better. There are certain things in the games — when we finish with games — we’re hard on ourselves about. But, at the end of the day, we’re trying to get wins, and I believe, us just knowing each and every week is a championship game to us, that’s pretty much what it is. We’re treating every game like a championship game until we’re finally there.”