And from Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz: “I think you can err on the other side of Lamar Jackson. If you sit there and chew the chickens, as we say, you’re not going to get him, either. So we’re going to rely on our team speed. We’re going to rely on team defense. We’re going to rely on running through with leverage and try to take the fight to him, as opposed to sitting back and trying to hem him in.”