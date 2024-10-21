The Ravens (4-2) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Tampa, Florida. Here are game predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Kyle Goon, columnist

I’ve gone on record predicting the Ravens’ winning streak will eventually reach nine, so I can’t exactly kick things off with a loss, right? The key to this one, to me, is speed. The Ravens have a lot of playmakers who can stretch Tampa’s defense sideline to sideline, starting with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. With a linebacking corps that should struggle to stop those threats, that should open up the Ravens’ play-action attack that was so potent last week.

On the other end, yes, the secondary has been shredded week after week. But will Mike Evans, dealing with a hamstring issue for much of this week, be his elite self? If he’s lost a step or two, that should help Baltimore’s pass rush make a little more noise against Baker Mayfield and drag him down before he has a chance to hang up too many points.

Ravens 31, Buccaneers 23

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Giana Han, reporter

Both have had explosive offenses. Both also have passing defenses that make their opponents look especially explosive. The Ravens have had a consistently good run defense, and the Buccaneers have had a stout run defense in recent games. But, even with its holes, the Ravens’ defense is a step above the Bucs’. And, despite a few hiccups, the Ravens’ offense is also a step above the Buccaneers’ offense — it doesn’t look as if Derrick Henry can be slowed, and Lamar Jackson has gotten good at finding the weak spots in defenses. All three phases of the Ravens’ game have improved, even if only slightly, as the season has gone on. This might have been a trap game, but the Buccaneers scoring over 50 points last week certainly caught the team’s attention.

Ravens 34, Buccaneers 21

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

It’s boring to say this game will come down to fundamentals, but I’m gonna do it. The team that tackles better will win. Odds are, that team will be the Ravens. No defense has a better tackling grade on Pro Football Focus. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, ranks sixth worst. Neither team can afford to hand out second chances. The Ravens and Buccaneers have punished defenses in space this season, with both ranking in the top 10 in average yards after the catch and average yards per carry after contact. If the Ravens can wrap up “YAC King” Chris Godwin before the wide receiver gets going, they can wrap up a prime-time win.

Ravens 28, Buccaneers 21

Paul Mancano, ‘Banner Ravens Podcast’ co-host

The last time the Ravens faced a team with a pair of top-flight wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins dropped 276 yards and four touchdowns on Baltimore’s head. Tampa’s tandem of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans isn’t quite as good as Cincinnati’s dynamic duo, but the two have combined to post over 800 yards through the first six games. They’ll be a challenge for Baltimore’s much maligned defensive backs.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

I still don’t think it’s a personnel issue for the Ravens’ secondary. General manager Eric DeCosta has poured draft picks and assets into a group that boasts Pro Bowl talents such as Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey. But at some point Zach Orr’s defense needs to button up the passing game.

Ravens 28, Buccaneers 27

Brandon Weigel, editor

Baltimore’s issues defending the pass have been well documented. Tampa Bay is not much better. The Bucs are surrendering 252.3 passing yards per game, ranking 29th in the league, two spots ahead of the Ravens.

The Ravens’ defense still reigns supreme against the run, but Tampa Bay has buckled down in its last three games, allowing an average of 89 yards against Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson and Alvin Kamara. (Eagles fans will be quick to note Barkley was averaging 8.4 yards per carry and somehow ran only 10 times.)

Most are expecting this to be a shootout, and to me it feels like a coin flip. With Baker Mayfield feeling pretty dangerous with his league-leading 15 passing touchdowns and the veteran wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin that can exploit the communication issues in the Baltimore secondary, this matchup will swing Tampa Bay’s way.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Buccaneers 38, Ravens 35