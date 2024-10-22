TAMPA, Florida — Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for five touchdowns and 281 yards as he continued his “Monday Night Football” mastery in a 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ravens (5-2) bolstered their claim as the NFL’s best team with a fifth straight win and their most impressive road victory yet. After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium, the Ravens scored 34 straight unanswered points against the NFC South’s top team and tied a season high in points.

With Jackson (17-for-22) in complete control, the offense averaged 9.4 yards per play, a season high. They finished with six plays of 20-plus yards, their second most this season. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman had four catches for a career-high 121 yards, including a 59-yard catch-and-run and a 49-yard touchdown on Jackson’s deepest completion this season. Running back Derrick Henry had 15 carries for 169 yards, bolstered by second-half gains of 81 yards 39 yards, and added a 13-yard touchdown catch.

Tight end Mark Andrews had four catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns, including a record-setting grab on the Ravens’ first score of the night over Tampa Bay (4-3). Running back Justice Hill had an 18-yard touchdown catch-and-run that gave the Ravens their first lead of the night.

Jackson, whose lone blemish was a fumble on an errant backwards pass to wide receiver Zay Flowers, improved to 6-2 on “Monday Night Football.” He now has 20 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his eight career starts on one of football’s biggest stages.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, one of the NFL’s best passers through the season’s first six weeks, started and ended strong but fizzled in between. He finished 28-for-38 for 331 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was ruled out of the game late in the first half with a knee injury.

An injury to starting wide receiver Mike Evans midway through the second quarter seemed to derail Tampa Bay’s offense, which had scored 51 points in a Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints.

‘Monday Night Football’ mastery

Five years ago, on the eve of his first-ever “Monday Night Football” start, Lamar Jackson was asked what it meant to play under the bright lights of the prime-time stage. The Ravens’ star quarterback shrugged his shoulders and said it was just another game.

Maybe it is. Over and over, though, he has treated Monday nights like his personal playground. After this most recent masterpiece, Jackson is 6-2 as a starter. His stats are eye-popping: 20 passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, zero interceptions.

After another late-game slopfest, the Ravens have to worry about their leaky pass defense. They have to worry about cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s injured knee, too. But they can take comfort knowing that they will play on “Monday Night Football” again next month in Los Angeles. Good luck, Jim Harbaugh. Good luck, Chargers defense.

– Jonas Shaffer, Ravens reporter

The score doesn’t tell the tale

A 10-point win featuring 508 offensive yards seems pretty dominant. And there were plenty of highlights that helped the Ravens earn that score. But the win helps gloss over some of the very real problems and questions the Buccaneers highlighted.

For this whole season, the Ravens run defense has been stout, and the secondary has been the problem. The secondary remains an issue, especially if Marlon Humphrey misses time, but now there are some more questions about the run defense. To be fair, they were never going to go a whole season without giving up 100 rushing yards to someone. But now the question is how hard did the other teams truly try to run the ball? Many were trying to keep up with the Ravens electric offense and chose to lean on their passing games — which worked because, again, the Ravens secondary. The Buccaneers racked up 380 yards on them, only offset by the offensive performance and some key turnovers.

And of course, there are all those penalties. How much more could the Ravens have led by if they hadn’t been called for three straight penalties (and four on five plays) in the final drive of the half? How about if they hadn’t 0een called for a penalty and followed it up with a fumble to start the second?

Once again, the Ravens left me wondering how good they could actually be if they played to their potential… despite winning comfortably.

– Giana Han, Ravens reporter

Derrick Henry ran 15 times for 169 yards and also caught a touchdown pass. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The only team that can stop Baltimore … is Baltimore.

It’s hard not to get high on the Ravens after watching another dominant Monday Night Football performance, a rise that has hit yet another new plateau after five straight wins. We know this run game is unstoppable, we know Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber quarterback, and we know this defense (in spite of its foibles) is chock full of playmakers. Getting a huge victory over a legit Tampa Bay team is a good marker of just how much better the top tier of the NFL is than the competition.

But I’m also going to continue to nitpick because that’s what champions do: work on their issues. Having another game with a ton of offensive line penalties is concerning this deep into the season. So is bad snap timing between Jackson and Tyler Linderbaum, which has been happening a bunch the last few weeks. The defense looked unprepared for Tampa Bay on the first two drives, and Marlon Humphrey’s picks sort of bailed out the secondary. No other team has given up an onside kick recovery, but the Ravens have given up two through seven games. The whole team turned it on late, but the Ravens’ own mistakes still feel like their biggest obstacles to a championship — certainly moreso than the opponents of late.

– Kyle Goon, columnist

Consider the opponent

It’s one thing to dominate a Cowboys defense that is one of the worst in the NFL at containing the run, or a Bengals secondary that can’t stop a nosebleed. But to a Todd Bowles-led Buccaneers team? Almost nobody does that.

Yet the Ravens found themselves cruising to a blowout win, thanks to back-to-back 17-point quarters. Baltimore scored five touchdowns and generated over 500 yards of offense, despite the NFL’s leading rusher registering just 23 yards on the ground in the first half.

Todd Monken’s group continues to put up gaudy numbers week after week, and the Jackson-for-MVP campaign is gaining steam.

– Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host

They beat you in so many ways

There was a short spell, late in the first half, when Joe Buck and Troy Aikman took to noticing that Derrick Henry was not on the field. They asked: Is he injured? And somewhere in a truck outside the stadium, a producer told a cameraman to find the hulking running back. There he stood, solemnly, on the sideline.

It was as illustrative as it was shocking. The Ravens employ one of the league’s best football players and … don’t even really need him? They can afford to run the offense through other players for drives at a time, leaving Henry all charged up for late in the game. It felt unfair. It felt almost gratuitous.

Ravens fans who’ve watched some spectacularly unimaginative offenses through the years deserve it, though.

Not that it was ALL good news Monday night. A Marlon Humphrey injury would be troublesome, and the game likely would have been close if Mike Evans remained healthy for Tampa Bay. There’s still work to do in the secondary but the defense doesn’t need to be perfect or anywhere near it. Lamar Jackson’s playing the best football of his career, in the most well-designed offense he’s ever been given.

– Chris Korman, editor