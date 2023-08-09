The Ravens activated wide receiver Rashod Bateman off the physically-unable-to-perform list before the start of practice Wednesday, marking his training camp debut for 2023.

Bate is back ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ToplhaxtEZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 9, 2023

Bateman is coming back from the Lisfranc (midfoot) operation he had in November, cutting his second NFL season short. He returned to the field in a limited capacity during OTAs but missed the entire mandatory minicamp after having a cortisone shot in his foot to help the healing process. The third-year receiver started training camp on the PUP list as he dealt with soreness and missed the first 12 days of practice.

“Bateman’s Lisfranc surgery is good; he’s fine,” coach John Harbaugh said at the start of camp. “But, with that, sometimes other areas compensate and get a little sore, and that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Bateman has missed 16 games over his first two years in Baltimore, sidelined by groin and Lisfranc surgeries. He had eight catches for 226 yards over his first three games last season, but only seven catches for 59 yards in three games before getting injured. He was shut down after the Ravens’ Week 8 win over Tampa Bay.

Bateman is projected to start at wide receiver opposite Odell Beckham Jr., with rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers operating in the slot.