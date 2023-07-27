Ravens camp updates, Day 2: It’s hot

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
A heat advisory circulated across Baltimore and much of Maryland on Thursday. Temperatures were expected to reach 99 degrees, with a heat index of around 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
In Owings Mills, fans entering the Under Armour Performance Center for Day 2 of training camp were handed paper fans with pictures of the Ravens’ stars plastered on them.
The players themselves seemed unfazed, though, many still wearing long-sleeve compression shirts under their jerseys. A few raindrops were more pressing for some players, who expressed concern that the session would be interrupted by thunderstorms.
Sign Up for Alerts