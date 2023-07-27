Ravens camp updates, Day 2: It’s hot

Published 7/27/2023 3:34 p.m. EDT, Updated 7/27/2023 3:53 p.m. EDT

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken speaks into the radio at the first Ravens practice of the season Wednesday.. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

A heat advisory circulated across Baltimore and much of Maryland on Thursday. Temperatures were expected to reach 99 degrees, with a heat index of around 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In Owings Mills, fans entering the Under Armour Performance Center for Day 2 of training camp were handed paper fans with pictures of the Ravens’ stars plastered on them.

The players themselves seemed unfazed, though, many still wearing long-sleeve compression shirts under their jerseys. A few raindrops were more pressing for some players, who expressed concern that the session would be interrupted by thunderstorms.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.