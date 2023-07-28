Ravens camp updates, Day 3: These shiny new quarterback jerseys have struck gold

Published 7/28/2023 2:05 p.m. EDT

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks at a press conference after the first Ravens practice of the season on July 26, 2023. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)
Through the first two days of training camp, Ravens quarterbacks have struck gold on the field.

That is, with their practice jerseys.

The Ravens made a tweak to their quarterback practice jerseys this summer, debuting new ones with a shiny gold trim along the numbers, which is a change from the previous jerseys that could hardly show the numbers since there wasn’t any color between the number and actual jersey.

For comparison, here are the old ones:

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, center, works out during organized team activities Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Owings Mills.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, center, works out during organized team activities Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Owings Mills. (Steve Ruark/The Baltimore Banner)

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said team owner Steve Bisciotti is to thank for the change.

“Steve couldn’t read them either,” he joked after Thursday’s practice.

While the old number trim was darker and made it tricky for most to see, it actually didn’t concern Ravens coaches much.

“It’s really interesting because as a coach, if all these guys — if none of these guys — had a number out here, and I was watching the tape as a coach, I could tell who everyone is,” Harbaugh said. “I think any coach would tell you that, you just know your people. You know how they move, you know what they look like. But if you don’t do it every day you know you need the numbers.”

