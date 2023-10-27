Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was missing at practice Friday, raising questions about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Oweh was limited in Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury, indicating he was hurt sometime after Wednesday’s practice, in which he was a full participant. An ankle injury sidelined Oweh from Week 3 to Week 6, but he returned for Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions and had a team-high five quarterback pressures, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

“He’s not going to be out for any period of time,” coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday. “We’ll see if he plays on Sunday.”

Safety Marcus Williams (hamstring), who hasn’t practiced this week, is expected to miss his second straight game. Harbaugh last week said Williams’ injury is not considered long term but acknowledged that “hamstrings are finicky. ... It’s going to be week to week, probably.”