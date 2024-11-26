INGLEWOOD, Calif. — So many of these games have felt like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens.

If this were a stage production, a lot of the Ravens’ skill players would be the tech crew — their presence detectable only when the stars are missing something they need to perform.

Rashod Bateman seized the “Monday Night Football” spotlight with a showman’s flair, blanketed by Kristian Fulton but grabbing a second-quarter touchdown despite clear interference. He threw the ball up in celebration after one of the more sensational catches of his four-year career — a play that NextGen Stats gave just a 24.2% probability of being completed.

Amid all the kudos that coach John Harbaugh gave out in the locker room after the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23, he only realized on the postgame podium that he had missed giving Bateman one of the team’s coveted game balls.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I gotta give a game ball to Bate,” Harbaugh said, making a note for later. “Add him to the game ball list, because that was an unbelievable catch.”

It was quite a list for Baltimore, whose offense often feels stretched across the backs of Jackson and Henry. But pick a Ravens role player, and chances are he did something spectacular — shaping up to be the kind of cast that can credibly support Baltimore’s Super Bowl dreams.

For every Joe Flacco and Ray Rice, you need an Anquan Boldin, Dennis Pitta and Jacoby Jones. Bateman’s catch was no Mile High Miracle, but his incredible effort sparks the imagination of what January might bring.

In addition to Bateman, there was Mark Andrews, who made a jump-ball throw by Jackson into a wrestling match that defensive back Elijah Molden had no chance to win. There was Zay Flowers, leading the team with 27 yards after the catch and tapping his toes on a big sideline play.

Justice Hill all but put the game to rest with a 51-yard fourth-quarter TD run — the longest run of his career — that showed the masses that Henry isn’t the only big-run back on this squad.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I let him do most of the wearing down,” Hill said, laughing. “Then I’ll come here to do a little something-something.”

The collective effort by the Ravens’ skill-position players is more than a little something-something. It’s the something-something they’ll need to finally get what they seek.

Justice Hill leaps to celebrate his game-clinching 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

While Jackson’s play-making seems to ooze limitless potential, his individual greatness can take the Ravens only so far. We’ve seen what happens when the rest of the group around Jackson fumbles right before the goal line — and we know how painful it can be. Justin Herbert was surely feeling some of that pain as he vainly tried to mount a comeback, only to watch multiple passes bounce off Quentin Johnston’s hands (the Chargers picked him right before Flowers in the 2023 draft, a decision by the last administration that hasn’t stopped stinging).

For the Ravens, Henry should be the co-star who takes enough of the load off Jackson’s shoulders, as he did on the third drive against L.A. when Jackson’s accuracy started iffy. Jackson overshot teammates on the first two drives, which has been a rare occurrence this season.

Perhaps motivated by former Raven J.K. Dobbins mouthing off to his old teammates after plays of his own, perhaps gassed up by Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley running for 255 yards in SoFi Stadium the night before, perhaps just seeing the need for him to Hulk out, Henry ripped off runs of 19, 14 and 11 yards on Baltimore’s first scoring drive.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

But other teammates were finishers after Henry got the offense roaring. It was the first game that Henry didn’t score a touchdown (his second-quarter 5-yard run was called back by a penalty). In fact, Henry played a supporting role himself on one of the game’s pivotal plays, thrusting his bulky frame behind Andrews on a fourth-and-inches conversion.

“Well I told Mark, I said, ‘I’ma push the shit outta you, so be ready to get this,’” Henry said. “He said to me [after], ‘I felt you.’ I said, ‘Damn right.’”

The Ravens will need the stars of this offense to throw their weight behind these skill players, distributing the onus more evenly than in the past. When asked if these plays are the kind he needs from his offensive supporting cast to win a championship, Harbaugh was unequivocal: “Absolutely. Players making plays is what it’s all about.”

The plural of “players” there is crucial. For once, it was impossible to divert all the attention and credit to Jackson and Henry. As individuals, they’re MVP-level players, that much is clear.

But, with the help they got Monday, the Ravens finally resemble a championship-level team.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.