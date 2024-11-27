Ravens running back Derrick Henry probably expected his matchup with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to make headlines. Heading into Sunday’s game in Baltimore, the two lead the NFL in rushing yards and have emerged as contenders for end-of-season hardware.

Questions about Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack, though? Those were less expected.

After the Ravens’ 30-23 win Monday night over the Chargers, Mack was asked about defending Henry, who finished with 24 carries for 140 yards.

“I don’t think it’s hard to play against that guy, and hopefully we see this team again,” Mack told reporters.

Asked to elaborate, Mack said: “It’s not hard for me to play against that guy. He’s a great player. It’s not hard for me to play against that guy. I love playing against the greats, and this was no different.”

Mack, who’s long been considered one of the NFL’s best run-stopping edge defenders, acknowledged that it was challenging to face Henry, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, but added that “if I’m on the field, I know if he comes to my side, I got him.”

Henry was asked about Mack’s comments after Wednesday’s practice. Before a reporter had even finished his question, Henry started shaking his head.

“I don’t care,” he said. “That shit don’t matter. We won.”

They might not have to wait long for a rematch. Had the season ended after Week 12, the Ravens (8-4) and Chargers (7-4) would’ve made the AFC playoffs as wild-card teams. But if the Ravens win the AFC North and earn a Top 4 seed, they could host the Chargers, who are long shots to catch the Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) in the AFC West, in the wild-card round.