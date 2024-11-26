INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson overcame a slow start on offense to lead the Ravens over the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 in Monday’s “HarBowl.”

John Harbaugh improved to 3-0 against his brother, Jim, with the prime-time win, but the game was in doubt until midway through the fourth quarter. Running back Justice Hill’s 51-yard touchdown run, the longest play from scrimmage of his career, gave the Ravens (8-4) a two-touchdown lead at SoFi Stadium with less than eight minutes remaining.

Former Ravens running back Gus Edwards’ 1-yard touchdown run with less than a minute remaining gave the Chargers a faint hope at a comeback, but tight end Isaiah Likely recovered the ensuing onside kick to put the game away.

Jackson bounced back from perhaps his worst start of the season, a Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and directed an offense that averaged an impressive 6.7 yards per play against one of the NFL’s stouter defenses. He finished 16-for-22 for 177 yards and two touchdowns and added eight carries for 15 yards and a score.

Running back Derrick Henry had 24 carries for 140 yards, including a pair of crucial second-half fourth-down conversions. Hill finished with three carries for 55 yards, while wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews combined for 12 catches for 149 yards.

In a battle of potential NFL Most Valuable Player candidates, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert went 21-for-36 for 218 yards. Former Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins had six carries for 40 yards before leaving in the second quarter with a knee injury.

The game swung in the Ravens’ favor in the fourth quarter. Jackson found Andrews for a 6-yard touchdown on third-and-goal early in the period that gave the Ravens a 23-16 lead, but Harbaugh went for the 2-point try instead of settling for a likely eight-point lead. Jackson misfired through the back of the end zone on a broken play, leaving the margin within a touchdown.

The Ravens forced a three-and-out on the next drive, happily leaving the field after Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston dropped a wide-open pass on third down. Three minutes later, Hill was sprinting to the end zone.

Jackson started slowly against the rejuvenated Chargers (7-4), finishing the first quarter with just 2 passing yards, thanks to a couple of overthrows, and 5 rushing yards. But the offense found a groove in the second quarter.

On the Ravens’ first touchdown drive, which cut into a 10-0 deficit, they had five carries for 59 yards, punctuated with a 10-yard touchdown by Jackson. On the Ravens’ second scoring march, which was extended after John Harbaugh went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 18-yard line late in the first half, Jackson won through the air.

He found Flowers on a 22-yard catch-and-run before looking for Bateman on consecutive drop-backs. One led to a defensive pass interference and the other to a 40-yard touchdown pass that gave the Ravens a 14-10 lead. A 52-yard field goal by Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker trimmed their advantage to 14-13 at halftime.

Ravens receiver Zay Flowers finished with a team-leading 62 yards on five catches. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Bit players, big moments

In a game with this much hype — Lamar Jackson versus Justin Herbert! John Harbaugh versus Jim Harbaugh! — who could’ve imagined the Ravens’ leading tackler would be linebacker Malik Harrison? Or that running back Justice Hill would deliver the game’s decisive blow? Or that the Ravens’ game management would be nearly flawless?

The Ravens had to win this game on the margins. Especially with their offense hiding somewhere in the first quarter. Especially with inside linebacker Roquan Smith sidelined by injury for the first time in his Ravens career. They got more than enough help from their little-known reserves and their bold coaching decisions. The box score wasn’t studded with star performances, but it didn’t need to be. That’s good football.

— Jonas Shaffer, Ravens reporter

Super Bowl-quality supporting cast

In L.A., the biggest plays of the night belonged to the players who usually take second chair to Lamar Jackson. Rashod Bateman hauled in an unlikely touchdown catch against coverage that also drew a flag. Mark Andrews’ leaping grab for a score in the second half was inspired. Justice Hill had the longest run of his career to put the win in the fridge. We’ve become so used to seeing Jackson be the difference maker in prime time that it felt surprising to get so much spectacular play-making around him. A critical third-down drop by L.A.’s Quentin Johnston, the player the Chargers picked last year instead of Zay Flowers, only emphasized how superior the Ravens’ weapons are to their Jim Harbaugh-led counterparts.

— Kyle Goon, columnist

Running through SoFi

One night after Eagles running back Saquon Barkley put up absurd numbers against the Los Angeles Rams, two more visiting running backs came in and ran all over the other Los Angeles team. Although they didn’t put up Barkley’s individual numbers, together, Derrick Henry and Justice Hill accumulated 195 yards on the SoFi Stadium field. Hill’s 51-yard run was the longest of his career and helped give the Ravens their first two-score lead of the game. The Ravens’ run game has been strong all year, but they put up the gaudy numbers against one of the stronger run defenses in the league and without as much help from Lamar Jackson as usual. The run game, as usual, helped unlock the pass game, demonstrating again why this offense’s identity relies on the legs of its backs.

— Giana Han, Ravens reporter

The better Harbaugh

The play of backup linebacker Malik Harrison deserves a shoutout. Many — including myself — thought the Ravens would struggle mightily without All-Pro Roquan Smith. Harrison, who rotated with Chris Board and even Kristian Welch, led the Ravens in tackles. Baltimore doesn’t win this game without the fifth-year pro.

Nobody made a bigger impact on this game than John Harbaugh, however. His gutsy decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from Baltimore’s 16-yard line was important. The comparison between John and his brother, Jim, was an obvious one to make coming into this game. The Chargers are one of the NFL’s best stories, thanks in large part to the younger Harbaugh. But John Harbaugh, who improved to 3-0 against his brother, showed he’s still one of the league’s best head men.

— Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host