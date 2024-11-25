The Ravens (7-4) will face the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Baltimore. Here are game predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Talent must win out

Kyle Goon, columnist: There are some red flags raising as this game approaches, not the least of which is Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa both being appearing healthy. The Ravens are plenty banged up, and Roquan Smith’s injury looms the largest for a week when both Chargers running backs will look to one-up their old team. L.A. is riding high on their four-game winning streak, while Baltimore is smarting and aching from a gutting division loss.

But on the other hand, it’s hard to imagine that Lamar Jackson lays an egg for a second straight week, even if he’s going against a coaching staff that knows him well. A shorthanded Ravens team still has more talented players than the Chargers, and the offense is versatile enough to keep the pass rush off Jackson’s back. The secondary started figuring some things out last week, and as good as Justin Herbert is, his targets are unexceptional. The Ravens’ strengths and overall talent level should help them in this match-up, and they ought to be motivated to prove they’re a better team than the one that stumbled in Pittsburgh.

Ravens 31, Chargers 20

Lamar Jackson gets back on track

Giana Han, reporter: Despite the loss, last week’s game came with some encouragement after the defense took a step forward. The release of Eddie Jackson implies the Ravens are willing to try almost anything to get the secondary right. But if inside linebacker Roquan Smith can’t go, that will make it even harder to take another step forward.

Even so, I would be surprised if Lamar Jackson doesn’t elevate his game. He’s had over a week to think about what went wrong and plan his rebound, and he has been able to overcome terrible defensive performances before.

Ravens 28, Chargers 24

Grudges matter, and so does defense

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: No matter what the Chargers coaches and players with Ravens ties say about this game, it has to matter more. Greg Roman, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Bradley Bozeman — none of them were wanted back in Baltimore. They’ve had almost three months to remind the Ravens what they missed out on, and if a resurgent season weren’t enough, Monday’s game is another fine showcase.

Lamar Jackson and Co. can’t afford another late start on offense, but a well-coached Chargers defense should give them trouble. Zach Orr needs another good game from his own unit, but it won’t be easy if Roquan Smith is unavailable.

Chargers 24, Ravens 23

Expect trouble over the middle

Paul Mancano, “Banner Ravens Podcast” co-host: It feels reductive to make a prediction based on the status of one player — especially a non-quarterback — but Roquan Smith has that kind of effect on a game. As uncharacteristic as his 2024 season has been — PFF ranks Smith 51st at his position — he still entered Week 12 leading the NFL in tackles while playing 94% of all defensive snaps. With all the struggles this passing defense has endured this season, one shudders to think of what it would look like without Smith in the middle.

If Malik Harrison starts next to Trenton Simpson, expect Justin Herbert and the Chargers to exploit the middle of the field without sympathy. If Smith plays, perhaps the Ravens’ defense can build off a strong performance in Pittsburgh.

Ravens 22, Chargers 20

With new opening, Ravens find their groove

Brandon Weigel, editor: The Cleveland Browns gave the Ravens a huge gift in the form of a snow-covered win over the Steelers. Now, Baltimore faces the Chargers knowing it can get right back in the race for the AFC North with a win Monday. As the GOAT Bill Belichick has said, when things don’t go well for the Ravens, it’s because they get in their own way. We saw that in Pittsburgh with all the penalties and miscues.

That won’t be the case here. The Ravens’ offense, still one of the best in the NFL, will look to re-establish itself after putting up just 16 points against the Steelers, and they’ll get a good matchup with Derrick Henry going against a Chargers defense that yields 110.5 rushing yards per game. (Let’s get him more than 13 carries, please.) Coming off one of its better performances of the year, the defense is banged up, with it unclear if inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and defensive lineman Travis Jones (ankle) will play. But there should be enough pieces to string together one of those elusive games where all three phases are working.

Ravens 27, Chargers 21