Ravens All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith was missing at the team’s “bonus” practice Wednesday.

Smith left the Ravens’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday with a hamstring injury, and coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the team would be “monitoring” him as he worked to “get ready” for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith led the Ravens with 13 tackles against Pittsburgh, including two tackles for loss, adding to his league-leading total (110 tackles). Reserve linebackers Chris Board and Malik Harrison played a combined 25 defensive snaps in the box Sunday in Smith’s absence, according to Pro Football Focus. Trenton Simpson played 66 of the 78 defensive snaps overall.

Defensive lineman Travis Jones (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) and rookie safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle) were also missing. Jones was limited to 37 defensive snaps against Pittsburgh, while Kane was knocked out of the game late in the fourth quarter. He left the locker room on crutches and in a walking boot, and Harbaugh said Monday that he was set to undergo further evaluation. Maulet suffered the calf injury in practice last week and was not active for Sunday’s loss.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, who appeared hobbled by an ankle injury against Pittsburgh, was moving around without much discomfort Wednesday.

The Ravens’ first injury report for Monday’s game will be released Thursday.