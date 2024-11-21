Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor was missing at practice Thursday, adding to a group of absences still highlighted by All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith.

Agholor was in the locker room after Wednesday’s practice, which he participated in, and didn’t appear to be in obvious discomfort. He was held without a catch for the first time all season in the Ravens’ 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he had a long catch disallowed by a penalty late in the fourth quarter.

Smith, the NFL’s co-leading tackler (110 tackles), didn’t practice Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, putting his availability for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt. Along with Smith, defensive lineman Travis Jones (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) and rookie safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle) missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after practice Thursday, and the week’s first injury report will be released later in the day.

