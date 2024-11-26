INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ravens All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith, the team’s defensive signal-caller and one of the NFL’s top tacklers, is inactive for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith had never missed a game because of injury in his two-plus years with the Ravens, but he left the team’s Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hamstring injury. He didn’t practice last week and went through pregame workouts at SoFi Stadium with his right thigh heavily wrapped.

Smith has 110 tackles this season, third most in the NFL. All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, who’s second on the team in tackles (81), will take over as the Ravens’ signal-caller against the Chargers. Smith will have a short week to get ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles, who will arrive in Baltimore on Sunday with a seven-game winning streak and an elite rushing attack led by star running back Saquon Barkley.

With Smith sidelined, the Ravens are expected to rely more on fellow starting inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, as well as reserves Malik Harrison and Chris Board. Harrison is the more reliable run defender, while Board is better in coverage.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) and rookie safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle) are also inactive. Rookie running back Rasheen Ali, rookie center Nick Samac and outside linebacker David Ojabo are healthy scratches.

The Chargers will be missing two defensive starters: inside linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) and rookie cornerback Cam Hart (concussion/ankle). Quarterback Easton Stick, wide receiver D.J. Chark, running back Kimani Vidal, center Brenden Jaimes and guard Jordan McFadden are also inactive.