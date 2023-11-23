Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers missed practice Thursday with a hip injury, but the team’s other ailing wideouts made progress ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Flowers, who was limited Wednesday, was one of three Ravens to miss practice on Thanksgiving Day, along with tight end Mark Andrews (ankle), who’s expected to be placed on injured reserve, and inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion), who was limited Wednesday in his return to practice.

Wide receivers Rashod Bateman (foot) and Devin Duvernay (knee), however, were upgraded from limited participation to full participation, while Odell Beckham Jr. returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s with a shoulder injury. He was limited Thursday, along with cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), who missed the Ravens’ win last Thursday over the Cincinnati Bengals.