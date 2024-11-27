Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar is expected to miss about a month with a broken arm, an injury coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday.

Kolar, who was missing at practice Wednesday, played 54 snaps in the Ravens’ win Monday night over the Los Angeles Chargers, including the team’s final offensive snaps. But he had his right arm wrapped and in a sling in the locker room afterward.

The Ravens have the depth at the position to overcome Kolar’s absence. Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are a dynamic receiving duo, and Patrick Ricard is a sound blocker. But Kolar’s injury will likely deprive the team of a reliable in-line option over the next month, which features games against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore announced it signed tight end Scotty Washington, a member of the organization previously, to the practice squad.

The Ravens did get some good injury news Wednesday, as defensive lineman Michael Pierce and All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith returned to practice. Pierce, one of the team’s top run stuffers, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury in the Ravens’ Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns a month ago.

The Ravens, who rank second in the NFL in run defense (77.9 yards per game allowed), now have 21 days to move Pierce to the active roster. Harbaugh said they hope to have Pierce on the field Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL in rushing (193.4 yards per game), come to Baltimore.

Smith missed the Ravens’ win Monday with a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. His return Wednesday indicates that the All-Pro could be ready to return Sunday.

Rookie safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle), who was also injured against Pittsburgh, was back on the practice field Wednesday as well. Along with Kolar, the Ravens were missing outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf).