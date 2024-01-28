The Ravens will face the Kansas City Chiefs at 3 p.m. Sunday in the AFC championship game. Here’s what you need to know about the showdown at M&T Bank Stadium.

TV/streaming: CBS/Paramount+. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will handle booth duties, while Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely will report from the sidelines.

Radio: Westwood One Sports; WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM). Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty will be in the booth for the national radio broadcast, with Ross Tucker as the sideline reporter. WBAL-TV’s Gerry Sandusky and former Ravens defensive back Rod Woodson have the call for the Ravens’ team broadcast.

Weather: According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Baltimore will be about 42 degrees at kickoff and remain in the low to mid-40s throughout the game. There’s a chance of rain at kickoff, and precipitation is likely over the next few hours.

Odds: The Ravens are favored by four points. The over-under for the game is 44.5 points.

Pregame and in-game festivities: Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed will be introduced as the Ravens’ Legends of the Game ahead of kickoff.

Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden will serve as the Ravens’ honorary captain, while former Ravens standouts Terrell Suggs, Anquan Boldin, Todd Heap, Dennis Pitta and Matt Stover will be recognized at points in Sunday’s game.

Grammy Award-winning singer and producer T-Pain will perform at halftime from the Bud Light Touchdown Club, and the Morgan State University Choir will sing the national anthem.

Baltimore’s Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, will also join the pregame festivities, delivering the game ball before player introductions. There will be a flyover by a United States Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, and the U.S. Navy Parachute Team “Leap Frogs” will descend into the stadium and onto the field.