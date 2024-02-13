The Chief’s victory over the 49ers on Sunday was small consolation for the Ravens’ devastating loss to in the AFC championship game. Sure, it’s nice to know they were knocked out by the eventual champs. But Super Bowl LVIII showed just how much Baltimore needs to fix in order to get over the hump in the near future.

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down what they learned Sunday and what lessons they think the Ravens can learn from the game. Then they look ahead to what figures to be an eventful offseason.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.