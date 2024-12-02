Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t dismiss the idea of signing a kicker to the practice squad amid Justin Tucker’s struggles, but he doesn’t believe such a move is “the answer” to the 13-year veteran’s woes.

Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point Sunday in a 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the latest disappointment in what’s been the worst season of the kicker’s illustrious career.

If special teams coach Randy Brown and the Ravens scouts thought a signing made sense, Harbaugh said they would make a move. But he’s talked with them about who’s on the market, and while there are capable kickers, “there’s nobody nearly as good as Justin Tucker out there,” he said.

Harbaugh explained that trying out new kickers falls under the idea of being open to anything that could solve a problem.

“I don’t think there would be anything wrong with that,” Harbaugh said. “I wouldn’t want it to be a message or anything like that, other than that you want to turn over every stone and make sure you’ve seen all the guys, at every position.”

The Ravens have been searching for answers for a while now. Tucker, who made at least 80% of his field goals in his first 12 years in the NFL, started this season by missing an attempt in each of the first three games. He is currently converting 70.4% of his tries, the worst mark of his career. His extra point percentage of 95.5% is also the lowest of his career.

The issue has since become even more urgent. Tucker missed two field goals against the Pittsburgh Steelers that would have won the game in a two-point loss. And his two missed field goals against the Eagles also would have helped the Ravens in Sunday’s five-point loss. Following the loss to the Eagles, the Ravens (8-5) are 1.5 games behind the Steelers in the AFC North and currently the No. 6 seed in the conference.

Harbaugh and Tucker have said the misses come down to a technique issue. All were wide left, and Tucker said he figured out what he needed to adjust. But weeks later, he’s still missing — and on Sunday one of his kicks went wide right.

This season, Harbaugh acknowledged his decision-making process for sending out the field goal unit “has tightened up a little bit” from several years ago, when he was more likely to try from 57 yards and beyond.

“But 52 [yards], 50, those are kicks he’s very capable of making,” he said.

People have looked at the snapping, holding and protection to see if the issue is deeper than just Tucker. While the rest of the special teams unit takes it personally and shoulders the blame for the misses, Tucker has never and would never blame anyone but himself.

Tucker has been making kicks in both practice and pregame, according to Harbaugh, confirming what holder Jordan Stout said as well.

“So you know that the physical ability is there,” Harbaugh said, “it’s just a matter of doing it.”

Injury updates

Harbaugh said wide receiver Rashod Bateman’s sore knee, which sidelined him in the second half Sunday, is “not a long-term thing.” Bateman was held without a catch for the first time all season and was “too sore” to return after leaving in the third quarter, Harbaugh said Sunday.

“It’s something he, like all the guys, have these kind of things,” Harbaugh said Monday. “I think a lot of guys have these kind of things late in the season. The bye week will really help him, I do believe that.”

Cornerback Arthur Maulet’s chances of returning from injured reserve, however, are unclear. He suffered a calf injury before the Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, then added a knee injury last week. “I think there’s hope, [but it] remains to be seen,” Harbaugh said of Maulet, who’s appeared in just three games this season. “So that’s one of those ones that’s up in the air.”

Rookie safety Sanoussi Kane’s hamstring injury, which sidelined him in the second quarter, is not “major,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll be working through that and we’ll see how he is for the next game.”

Running back Keaton Mitchell was inactive Sunday, with Harbaugh saying he wanted to “give Keaton a little rest” and give rookie running back Rasheen Ali a chance on special teams. Mitchell has played just four offensive snaps in the Ravens’ four games since returning from last year’s season-ending knee injury, with the most of his work coming on special teams (21 snaps).

“No unexpected physical challenges, but there’s definitely physical challenges with what he’s gone through,” Harbaugh said. “That was a very serious knee injury, and he came back quick as you possibly could from it.”

Ali had two kickoff returns Sunday for 62 yards, including a 38-yarder. Harbaugh said Ali and Mitchell would “both be in the mix moving forward” at special teams.