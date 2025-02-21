Former Ravens special teams ace Anthony Levine Sr. is one of four new members of John Harbaugh’s staff, the team announced Friday.

Levine, who played in Baltimore from 2012 to 2021 as a safety, winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens and earning the nickname “Co-Cap,” was named assistant special teams coach. Levine started his coaching career in 2022 with the Ravens as a player personnel and coaching assistant before moving on to Tennessee in 2023. He served as assistant special teams coach the past two seasons for the Titans.

Donald D’Alesio was hired as defensive backs coach. He spent the past three seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs’ safeties coach, serving under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Under D’Alesio, safety Justin Reid helped develop into one of the Chiefs’ most important players, leading one of the league’s most challenging pass defenses.

D’Alesio replaces Doug Mallory, who served for one year as the Ravens' defensive backs coach. D’Alesio will work with first-year senior defensive assistant and secondary coach Chuck Pagano, who came out of retirement to reunite with Harbaugh.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Matt Pees, the son of former Ravens defensive coordinator and current consultant Dean Pees, was hired as assistant linebackers coach. Pees most recently worked as a defensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, and previously was a defensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons and a quality control coach for the Titans. He’ll work with first-year inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci.

Kevin Hartman was also hired as assistant strength and conditioning coach. He’ll join a staff that has helped the Ravens turn into one of the NFL’s healthiest teams over the past two seasons.

With the departure of assistant head coach Chris Hewitt, Ravens running backs coach Willie Taggart was named an assistant head coach. The Ravens had one of the NFL’s best running games last season, led by stellar seasons from Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.