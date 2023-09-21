Ravens outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice as a full participant Thursday, easing concerns about the defense’s depth entering Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Clowney (illness) and fellow starter Odafe Oweh, who hurt his ankle in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, both missed Wednesday’s practice. The Ravens will also be without outside linebacker Tyus Bowser until at least Week 5, when he’s eligible to be activated off the non-football-injury list.

Oweh remained absent Thursday along with two other projected starters on defense, cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral). Neither defensive back is expected to play Sunday. Barring a turnaround Friday, Oweh is also unlikely to be available.

On offense, the Ravens were without running back Justice Hill (foot), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), all of whom also missed Wednesday’s practice. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (shoulder), who was limited Wednesday, was a full participant Thursday.

Still, Sunday’s most significant injury question is in Indianapolis. Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who left a Week 2 win over the Houston Texans after self-reporting concussion symptoms, is still in the protocol and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. If the No. 4 overall pick is unavailable, backup Gardner Minshew is expected to start.