Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson ruled out of game vs. Ravens

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, sidelined all week by the NFL’s concussion protocol, has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, coach Shane Steichen said Friday. Gardner Minshew will start in Baltimore.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick and one of the most athletic quarterbacks in NFL history, was ruled out of the Colts’ Week 2 win over the Houston Texans early in the second quarter. Steichen said Richardson likely sustained the concussion on his second rushing touchdown; as he reached the end zone on a 15-yard designed run, Houston safety M.J. Stewart knocked him down, causing Richardson’s head to hit NRG Stadium’s turf field.

Minshew, who played in Steichen’s Philadelphia Eagles offense the past two years, came on for Richardson and went 19-for-23 for 171 yards and a touchdown.

“They’re both two different types of quarterbacks the way they’re used, so we’ve been going over that,” Ravens safety Geno Stone said Wednesday. “We’ve really just been preparing; whoever we get, it doesn’t matter. We have to go play our solid defense. That’s just facts. We’ll just go from there.”

Colts starting center Ryan Kelly, who also left Sunday’s game with a concussion, has been ruled out as well.

Ravens injuries

The Ravens’ final injury report for Sunday’s game had no surprises — good or bad. The same seven who were out all week will remain out for the game against the Colts.

The absence of Justice Hill, who played the entirety of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals before sitting out practice all week with a toe injury, means the Ravens are down to just one of their top three running backs. They signed Kenyan Drake to the practice squad Wednesday to create depth behind Gus Edwards, the lone remaining running back following Hill’s and J.K. Dobbins’ injuries.

The Ravens also will continue to be without top free-agent signing Odell Beckham Jr., who injured his ankle against the Bengals. The offensive line is missing veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle).

The Ravens aren’t faring much better on the defensive side. They are missing three big contributors in safety Marcus Williams (pectoral), cornerback Marlon Humphries (foot) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle).

So the Ravens will be without … *takes deep breath*



… two of their top three RBs (Dobbins and Hill), their most experienced WR, their best pass blocker, their best run blocker, their top edge rusher, their best CB and their top ball hawk …



But they’re still TD favorites. 🙃 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 22, 2023

Despite the significant losses, coach John Harbaugh isn’t too worried yet.

“It becomes a concern if they’re going to be season-ending injuries,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve had two of those. We’ve had J.K. and possibly Ar’Darius [Washington]. Now that’s not set in stone yet, but the rest of the guys are a few weeks, one week, two weeks. We thought we would have a couple of guys back this week, [but] they’ll be working for next week. So they’re right in that range. So that’s the good news.”

Harbaugh said he feels good about the players who will be given increased roles. He named outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon as someone who will get the call with Oweh out.