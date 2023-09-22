Lamar Jackson and the Ravens look to continue their strong start when they host the Indianapolis Colts for a Week 3 matchup Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens (2-0) are coming off an impressive 27-24 road victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in which Jackson was sharp after a rusty performance in the season opener against Houston. Jackson looked fully in command, finishing 24-for-33 for 237 yards and two touchdowns, along with 12 carries for 54 yards.

That performance came as Jackson played behind a shuffled offensive line. The Ravens did not have their top two linemen, Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum, against the Bengals. Neither is expected to be available when the Colts visit, which poses an even stiffer test for versatile Patrick Mekari and Sam Mustipher, who filled in for each. The Colts’ defensive front, led by veteran DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam, has been highly efficient and disruptive.

“That’s the No. 1 issue for sure,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters this week. “That front is outstanding. The two tackles are two of the best in the league. Buckner – obviously [a] pedigree guy, slippery guy, long, plays hard and all that kind of stuff, and then Stewart. We loved him in the draft. He’s just a load in there, and he’s [an] explosive, talented guy.”

On the other side, the Colts are unsure who their quarterback will be. Rookie Anthony Richardson is questionable after suffering a concussion against the Texans in Week 2. He remains in concussion protocol. If he’s unable to play, which is likely, Gardner Minshew will be under center. The Ravens have been preparing for both, which poses a challenge considering their different styles.

“It’s definitely something that we have to take into account,” Harbaugh said. “They run the same offense, but they run it differently. One might lean toward one area; another might lean toward another area more. You have to play to the strengths of the quarterback, so you have to defend to the strengths of the quarterback. We have to defend to the strengths of both of those guys right now at this point in time. The offense is still intact the way they run it.”

The Ravens hope they can make it through a game without another key injury. Against the Bengals, they lost another defensive back because of injury: Ar’Darius Washington, who has been the starting nickel since mid-August. Washington’s injury comes after the team lost Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) to start the year and starting safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) for multiple weeks.

Here’s our preview of Sunday’s matchup.

The Colts' DeForest Buckner forces a fumble as he sacks the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence during the first game of the season. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Players to know

Anthony Richardson

The No. 4 overall pick in the draft has looked dynamic for the Colts. He’s thrown for 279 yards and one touchdown, and run for three scores in just six quarters on the field. Injuries have been a concern — he’s been banged up in both games — but Richardson is an exciting player. His status for the game is to be determined.

DeForest Buckner

Buckner is one of the best defensive players in the NFL and has been for some time. He’s off to another strong start, logging five total pressures and two sacks through two games, and he’ll be a big test for starting left guard John Simpson, who played well in Week 1.

Shaquille Leonard

The unquestioned leader of the Colts defense, Leonard is healthy after playing in just three games last season. While it’s too early to draw conclusions, there’s no question he’s making an impact. Leonard is one of 48 linebackers who’s played at least 40 snaps in coverage, and he’s been targeted only five times, tied for 12th lowest in that group, per Pro Football Focus.

What’s at stake

For the Colts: Indy doesn’t have high expectations, but a competitive game on the road against one of the AFC’s best would signal it is headed in the right direction.

For the Ravens: They need to feast on the Colts if they want to stay undefeated.

What people are saying

“It’s important that four equals one, and what better week to see that than this week with a quarterback that can scramble and make plays. We’re going to be tested up front with keeping our lanes and things like that and understanding the type of quarterback that we’re facing.” — Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the discipline Indy’s pass rushers need to have facing Jackson

“You want me to be honest, right? That made me feel old, and I’m only 26. He’s comparing me, himself and Cam [Newton]. I’m like, ‘Dang. comparing yourself to me, and I’m still young?’ But I appreciate stuff like that, and I did see him play a couple times in college. He played phenomenal, and in his first two games [in the NFL], he has, too.” — Jackson on Richardson

By the numbers

Colts

Offensive DVOA: -1.0% (18th)

Defensive DVOA: -10.7% (9th)

Special teams DVOA: -3.7% (26th)

Ravens

Offensive DVOA: 20.4% (4th)

Defensive DVOA: -19.8% (5th)

Special teams DVOA: -10.6% (32nd)

On the air

TV: CBS, Paramount+