The Ravens on Saturday released backup quarterback Josh Johnson and made three practice squad moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

With the release of Johnson, who backed up Lamar Jackson in the Ravens’ first two games, Tyler Huntley will again be the top reserve. Johnson, as a vested veteran, is not subject to waivers and could rejoin the team.

Running backs Kenyan Drake, who returned to Baltimore this week, and Melvin Gordon II were promoted from the practice squad. They’ll back up Gus Edwards and help fortify a group missing J.K. Dobbins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in Week 1, and Justice Hill, who was ruled out of Week 3 with a foot injury.

Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, who joined the Ravens’ practice squad as an undrafted rookie last year, was signed to the team’s 53-man roster and could make his NFL debut Sunday. Starter Odafe Oweh sprained his ankle in the Ravens’ Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Note: The NFL fined Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen $21,498 for unnecessary roughness on an open-field hit in the first quarter on Bengals center Ted Karras. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness on an illegal blind-side block in the fourth quarter.