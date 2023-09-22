The Ravens (2-0) will face the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Here are predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Kyle Goon, columnist

The term “letdown” has been thrown around casually this week after the Ravens notched a thrilling win in Cincinnati. On one hand, you want to take the Colts as seriously as possible. It’s a little concerning that Indianapolis’ defense is holding opponents to a league-best 2.6 yards per carry.

But let’s be real. The Ravens will be at home and, even with the injuries they continue to have, they’ve looked plenty deep and creative enough to make up for them. Baltimore runs the ball better than Jacksonville or Houston, the two teams that couldn’t get it going on the ground against the Colts’ defense, and Lamar Jackson gave an encouraging glimpse of how he’s growing into Todd Monken’s offense. Minshew Mania, meet your match.

Ravens 31, Colts 17

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

The Ravens might not have their best running back (J.K. Dobbins), most experienced wide receiver (Odell Beckham Jr.), best pass blocker (Ronnie Stanley), best run blocker (Tyler Linderbaum), best pass rusher (Odafe Oweh), best cornerback (Marlon Humphrey) or top ball hawk (Marcus Williams) available Sunday.

But they do have a healthy dual-threat quarterback, a creative play caller and a stout run defense. The Colts have only two of three, and Shane Steichen’s offense looks a lot less interesting if Anthony Richardson isn’t playing. Indianapolis’ secondary has also looked vulnerable. A Ravens blowout wouldn’t surprise me, but neither would an emotional hangover from Week 2.

Ravens 20, Colts 14

Aron Yohannes, reporter

Even with the injuries the Ravens have on both sides of the ball, they still have their most important player: Lamar Jackson. After a rusty start in Week 1, Jackson made everything go in Week 2. The Colts’ defensive front is loaded and should give this offensive line a few challenges, but I don’t see any reason for Jackson to regress. He should be in total control of a game the Ravens should handle — regardless of who’s at quarterback for Indianapolis.

Ravens 28, Colts 13

Giana Han, reporter

Anthony Richardson apparently calls himself “Cam Jackson,” referencing his similarities to Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson’s playing styles. But even if Richardson is good to go Sunday — and it’s unlikely he’ll be ready — would you rather have shades of Jackson or Jackson himself?

Both rosters are beat up. The Ravens are scraping the bottom of the roster for running backs, offensive linemen and defensive backs. The Colts have running backs and linemen down, too. If this comes down to the passing game, I’m taking the veteran — but not yet “old” — Jackson and the depth players who seized their opportunities Sunday against the Bengals. I’m also taking the Ravens’ second-string secondary over the Colts’ second-string quarterback after the way they showed out against Cincinnati’s receivers.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Ravens 27, Colts 17

Chris Korman, editor

Anything can happen when you’re facing Gardner Minshew. I didn’t want to have to watch Minshew in this game — Anthony Richardson’s start was so intriguing! But here we are. Minshew completed more than 80 percent of his passes last week, and they were tough throws. His completion percentage above expected was more than 17 points.

But only four of them went longer than 10 yards in the air. He also failed to drive throws to the boundaries, nor did he exploit the middle of the field by throwing into tight windows. If he could do those things, he’d be making 15 times his current salary of $3.5 million a year. As it is, he can be contained, and he will be.

Ravens 31, Colts 13

Brandon Weigel, editor

There’s no reason to think the Ravens won’t keep things rolling at home against the Colts, who will likely have to start backup quarterback Gardner Minshew — a more-than-capable passer but a backup all the same. While Indy’s front seven has been especially stingy, limiting teams to a league-best 2.6 yards per carry on the ground and tallying eight sacks, the defense has surrendered 7.3 yards per attempt through the air. Lamar will feast, even if Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t a go.