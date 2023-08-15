The Ravens had their first of two joint training camp practices with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday in Owings Mills. Here’s what you need to know about the offense’s performance.

Attendance

Did not participate: Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), tight end Isaiah Likely (undisclosed).

Limited: Running back J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot).

Notes: Dobbins and Bateman were again back at practice and in pads but limited to team drills and watched from the sidelines during practice. Stanley hasn’t practiced since last Thursday, which Harbaugh said is meant to limit his workload to protect the ankle that Stanley had surgery on last year. These practices are the closest thing many of the established starters will get to live gameplay before Week 1, as players can tackle but without taking players to the ground.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said the joint practices are better than the preseason and give him an opportunity to learn from being put in bad positions. Humphrey said players like him, linebacker Roquan Smith, and safety Marcus Williams are “taking these days as if they are our two preseason games.”

11-on-11 highlights

Jackson was unofficially 9-for-11 with one of the incompletions being a pass to Odell Beckham out of an RPO concept that went for what would have been a touchdown, but was called back for an ineligible receiver downfield.

The best play of the period came on a deep throw to Mark Andrews. With pressure coming on his left side, Jackson stepped up in the pocket and launched the ball to Andrews, who had beaten Commanders defensive back Kamren Curl deep. Andrews had three catches.

Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson intercepted Josh Johnson after a ball was batted at the line of scrimmage.

Ben Cleveland, who had been a favorite at left guard but appears to have fallen out of that competition, played with the second unit at right tackle. Cleveland’s play oscillated as he and defensive end Casey Toohill traded good and bad reps.

Running back Keaton Mitchell bounced a run outside for a significant gain to continue his strong showing in camp. Justice Hill also had a gain that looked similar to his big rush in the first preseason game. Hill’s running lane was clogged, so he bounced the run to the opposite field for a big gain.

QB Anthony Brown struggled with the third unit, fumbling a snap from the center and being unable to complete much.

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was active, with a few catches from quarterback Josh Johnson on the second unit.

Though Jackson didn’t have many incompletions today, he struggled with accuracy on deep passes. One example came when Beckham sprinted by Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller; Beckham had to backtrack for the ball, which should have been in front of him for a touchdown.

7-on-7 highlights

Jackson began this period by picking apart the Commanders defense with a mix of short to long throws. He was 6-for-6 with two completions to Odell Beckham Jr. and one ball to running back Justice Hill down the sideline and over the outstretched arms of a Commanders defender. Then Jackson had three passes he probably wishes he had back. The first came by overthrowing Zay Flowers deep on what would have been a touchdown. Then Jackson underthrew Beckham, who was open downfield. Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes broke up the pass and began trash-talking Beckham. Then Jackson overthrew Mark Andrews for what looked like a touchdown. Jackson finished 7-for-10 in this period.

One of Beckham’s grabs from Jackson was thrown away from Beckham’s body, appearing as if it might be out of reach, but he snagged it with one hand on the sideline.

Two brief fights came during this period. On the first, wide receiver Tylan Wallace took a swing at Forbes after Forbes punched at the ball when the play was over. Both sidelines cleared, and receiver Devin Duvernay threw Forbes down.

One play later, tight end Mark Andrews slammed Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson after a play. Sidelines cleared again, and both teams met in the middle of the field with coaches before resuming practice.

Zay Flowers vs Jartavius Martin pic.twitter.com/xcQr6wKeoF — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 15, 2023

1-on-1 highlights

Flowers blew by Forbes, the cornerback the Commanders took in the first round, deep on his first rep. Then he beat cornerback Rachad Wildgoose on an out route while Wildgoose tugged on his jersey. Flowers then made cornerback Jartavius Martin fall on a curl route. “He showed me he can do it against anybody else, not just our team,” Lamar Jackson said after practice. “He was making some crazy moves, great route running, great in and out of his cuts, and he was catching the ball, so he was looking pretty good out there.”

Tight end Mark Andrews won all of his reps that weren’t inaccurate throws, often catching the ball high over defensive backs.

Tight end Charlie Kolar struggled to create space in these reps, as the defensive backs routinely batted the ball out of his hands.