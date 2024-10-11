“The Battle of the Beltway(s).” “The Battle of the Parkway.”

Whatever you want to call it, when the Ravens and Washington Commanders clash Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, local bragging rights will be on the line. Mostly for the fans, because the teams are in separate conferences and have faced off only seven times since the Ravens’ inaugural season in 1996.

Look, it still matters! The cities are only about 40 miles apart and supporters of both teams are bound to rub elbows and mingle, leading to trash talk and friendly wagers. (Though, as our own Tramon Lucas has noted, Baltimore is not part of the DMV, so don’t even start with that.)

In keeping with the neighborly rivalry, Mayor Brandon Scott appeared in the studios of WBAL-TV, dressed in a black Ray Lewis jersey, to propose a bet with his Washington counterpart, Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The stakes? Crab cakes, of course, or “whatever kind of crab cakes you guys actually have in D.C.,” Scott said.

More importantly, if the Ravens win, Bowser would have to declare Scott’s birthday, April 8, as Baltimore Club Music Day in the District.

And if Washington wins? Scott said he would send Bowser crab cakes from Koco’s Pub, “which are the best in the world,” and declare her birthday as Go-Go Day in Charm City.

Gauntlet, thrown.

For people who don’t know, go-go is a unique offshoot of funk music built around a distinctive groove, and it’s a Washington staple. Four years ago, Bowser signed a declaration making go-go the official music of our nation’s capital. Here’s a list from Rolling Stone highlighting some of the essential tracks of the genre, such as “Da Butt” and “Bustin’ Loose.”

Baltimore club music, a mix of house music and hip-hop, is our own beloved homegrown subgenre. Music journalist Lawrence Burney, a former Banner editor, compiled 10 essential club tracks for the music site Resident Advisor here, highlighting staples such as Miss Tony’s “How U Wanna Carry It” and Rod Lee’s “Dance My Pain Away.”

Scott touched on the musical style’s importance to the city in an interview with The Banner in June 2023, when the inaugural Baltimore Club Music Day was held as part of AFRAM.

Club music “was really a part of our culture that helped us escape everything, and it was something that was ours,” he said. “D.C. has their go-go; other folks have their other stuff. We had our club music, and it was something that was unique to Baltimore.”

In response, Bowser upped the stakes, saying Scott would also have to make a social media post encouraging people to visit the National Zoo if the Commanders come out on top. Should Baltimore prevail, she will make a similar post touting the National Aquarium in addition to the other prizes — though she officially sidestepped the crab cake troll and said Scott would receive a half-smoke, D.C.’s signature sausage, as a tasty trophy honoring a Ravens victory.

So how will things shake out Sunday? Here’s some of our coverage.