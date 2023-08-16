The Ravens had their last joint training camp practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday in Owings Mills. Here’s what you need to know about the defense’s performance.
Attendance
Did not participate: cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee, non-football-injury list); cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams (ankle), Rock Ya-Sin (knee) and Arthur Maulet (hamstring); and safety Jaquan Amos.
Limited: Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (soft tissue) and safety Geno Stone (ankle).
Notes: Coach John Harbaugh said Humphrey had surgery on his foot for a lingering injury but added that the surgery should not keep him out long term. Simpson and Stone, returning from injuries, were again limited to team drills.
11-on-11 highlights
- Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was unofficially 8-for-14 during this period. During the hurry-up portion, Howell connected with wide receiver Terry McLaurin on back-to-back plays as cornerback Kevon Seymour defended. The plays were a reminder of Humphrey’s absence as the Commanders’ best receiver made getting open look easy.
- On the Commanders’ first drive, safety Ar’Darius Washington sprinted off the left side of the line of scrimmage unblocked and registered a sack on Howell. Washington has been effective on blitzes throughout camp.
- Outside linebacker David Ojabo was disruptive throughout the day. He secured a sack on Howell two plays after Washington’s. He also was in the backfield for many pressures that forced Howell to throw the ball away or have rushed incompletions. During the hurry-up period, it appeared the offensive and defensive linemen were told to play half speed to let passing plays develop, but Ojabo was the lone player going full speed.
- Inside linebacker Patrick Queen had a bunch of pass breakups and aggressive wrap-ups. Defenders are prohibited from fully tackling players to the ground, but Queen regularly toed that line. Ten minutes into practice, Queen and Commanders running back Brian Robinson got into a brief scuffle that cleared the sidelines.
- Commanders backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett impressed with the second unit. He was particularly quick in the pocket, moving around and finding receivers on the field as the rush collapsed on him.
7-on-7 highlights
- Howell was a much sharper 5-for-6 in this period. He connected with his tights end, Cole Turner and John Bates, among others.
- Queen was hitting again in this period. He collided with Bates after Bates caught a pass on the first rep and then pulled Turner to the ground on another completion.
- Howell’s lone incompletion came on a ball intended for Terrell Burgess that was overthrown.
- While playing with the second unit, cornerback Tae Hayes had a one-handed pass breakup on a pass intended for receiver Marcus Kemp.
- Cornerback DeAndre Houston-Carson had a physical pass breakup in the third unit on a pass from quarterback Jake Fromm.
1-on-1 highlights
- Safeties and linebackers did pass-rushing drills against running backs and tight ends. Linebacker Roquan Smith was loud and animated throughout this drill. He outmuscled and got around Robinson, who appeared to be no match for Queen.
- Running back Antonio Gibson stood linebacker Roquan Smith up as he tried to overpower Gibson on a rush.
- Linebacker Kristian Welch made running back Derrick Gore fall and blew by him after Gore tried to block low.
- With almost half of the cornerbacks on the Ravens roster out, Washington’s pass catchers dominated this drill. The incompletions mostly came when a ball was over or underthrown. Still, Ar’Darius Washington made a play on a pass for wide receiver Curtis Samuel and broke it up, and safety Kyle Hamilton had a pass breakup when guarding Zion Bowens.
- The first fight of the day broke out in the defensive line and offensive line drills. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike found himself in the middle of the chaos and was outnumbered; he lost his helmet and got it back later. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, not far from Ojabo, was belligerent. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce limped out of the second scrum but returned to practice. Fifteen minutes later, there was another scuffle in that same group, with guys being held back.
