Quarterback Lamar Jackson outdueled rookie sensation Jayden Daniels as the Ravens beat the neighboring Washington Commanders, 30-23, and extended their winning streak to four games Sunday.

Jackson overcame a first-quarter interception and an early deficit at M&T Bank Stadium to finish 20-for-26 for 323 yards and a touchdown. He added nine carries for 42 yards.

Jackson led an explosive and diverse passing attack in his second “Battle of the Beltway.” Wide receivers Zay Flowers (132 yards) and Rashod Bateman (71 yards) both had season highs and combined for 13 catches on 13 targets. Tight end Mark Andrews, who couldn’t bring in the pass that Washington (4-2) intercepted on the Ravens’ opening drive, also had a season high, finishing with three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Derrick Henry had 24 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Ravens (4-2) win the time-of-possession battle handily against a Commanders offense that entered Sunday leading the NFL in scoring.

Daniels went 24-for-35 for 269 yards and two touchdowns, including an improbable 6-yard score to wide receiver Terry McLaurin on fourth-and-goal to cut their deficit to 27-20 early in the fourth quarter. The Ravens held Washington’s rushing offense, which entered second in the NFL in yards per game, to 18 carries for 52 yards.

Kicker Justin Tucker went 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 39-yarder in the fourth quarter to extend the Ravens’ lead to double digits, 30-20.

Jackson delivers — and so do his WRs

Sometimes, Lamar Jackson makes it look so easy as a passer. On Sunday, he had some impeccable help.

Wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman combined for 203 yards, catching all 13 of their combined targets. The Commanders didn’t have an answer for Flowers in the first half, nor could they slow Bateman in the clutch. They seemed to get open whenever they wanted against an overmatched Commanders secondary.

Their performance won’t entirely quiet the segments of the Ravens’ fan base clamoring for another weapon, but it should be a reminder of what is possible. Devote too much attention to Derrick Henry, and Jackson has the talent and tools to make you pay. Ignore Derrick Henry and — well, that’s never advisable. Pray, I guess.

– Jonas Shaffer, Ravens reporter

Good win hints at greatness

This was another case of how, for the most part, only the Ravens can beat themselves. Although they had a pretty strong overall game, as captured by the scoreboard, this could have been a blowout. The Ravens started the game on a roll only to see their impressive drive halted by an interception. They rebounded and built momentum on the next drive, only for a fumble to force a field goal instead of a touchdown.

The defense similarly saw mistakes erase the good. In critical time at the end of the game, the Ravens made the third-down stop. However, the Commanders went for it on fourth-down, and a defensive pass interference by Nate Wiggins moved the chains. They finished the drive with a field goal to make it a one-score game in the final minutes.

There were cases where the Commanders simply beat the Ravens. Jayden Daniels made impressive throws matched by just-as-impressive catches from his receivers. This was a really good win over a really good team. But it had the potential to be a dominant win over a really good team. If the Ravens can tighten things up on their own end, their fans won’t have to bite their fingernails until the clock runs out.

– Giana Han, Ravens reporter

The difference is defense

This Ravens secondary takes a lot of heat, and many weeks it has been deserved. But the defense is still a cut above many rivals. It forced the Commanders (albeit without top running back Brian Robinson) into a one-dimensional offense. Big breakups by Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Brandon Stephens kept the Washington attack from gaining too much steam. Jayden Daniels made a few excellent throws, but also took a bunch of teeth-chattering hits from the likes of Roquan Smith and Michael Pierce.

Contrast that performance to what Washington did with the Ravens’ attack: a whole lotta nothing. They couldn’t stop the run or the pass. The biggest obstacle to the Ravens’ drives were their own mistakes (a tipped pass INT, a weird snap fumble). Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry each put up a bunch of explosive plays. Todd Monken called an excellent game, and the Commanders suffered injuries up front. But the takeaway is the Commanders can’t be elite because their defense isn’t capable enough. Baltimore’s defense, on the other hand, is.

— Kyle Goon, columnist

Big brother energy

Jayden Daniels looks like a budding superstar, but Lamar Jackson is still the reigning Most Valuable Player.

Washington has to be overjoyed with the impressive play of its rookie quarterback, who showed Sunday why he’s the early favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. But Daniels is operating behind a worse offensive line than Jackson and with far fewer weapons. It’s a reminder that the Ravens’ organizational strength has help Jackson to succeed after all these years. Daniels could help the Commanders reach incredible heights in the next few years, but they can only aspire to create what Jackson has in Baltimore.

– Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host

A professional win

The Ravens held on to a second-half lead, and that counts for something. The Commanders are far from a complete football team but they’ve very suddenly become a thoroughly competent one, at least on offense. This wasn’t easy.

Baltimore’s inability to defend passes to the middle of the field remains concerning, and a reason that I’m not quite sure this team is a clear Super Bowl candidate. Then again, the offense is operating at a level we’ve rarely seen, able to spread the ball around and attack in so many different ways. So it’s not like the Ravens can’t win a shootout; that’s just not a usual way for championship teams from this city to operate.

— Chris Korman, editor