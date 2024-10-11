The Ravens (3-2) will face the Washington Commanders (4-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Here are game predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Kyle Goon, columnist

I knew I liked Jayden Daniels from the moment I saw him shouting at the sideline to go for it on fourth down against the Bengals, then throwing to move the chains. But, as extraordinary as his arm, his speed and his swagger are, y’all need to put on the brakes as the Lamar Jackson comparisons pile up. Jackson has been doing this for years. Daniels still needs to go through a full NFL season, and I suspect this week is one when he’ll be sorely tested.

The Ravens can bully the Commanders’ defense however they choose: by trotting out heavy personnel and running over them with Derrick Henry, or by having Jackson pick them apart. We also saw signs that the Ravens’ defense is better than it has showed late against the Bengals. I’d expect a prideful performance more on par with what Baltimore did to Buffalo. Daniels is talented, but without the run game to lean on (an area where the Ravens excel), he should be facing intense pressure in the pocket.

Ravens 35, Commanders 23

Giana Han, reporter

The Ravens were celebratory in the locker room, but they’re well aware they barely escaped Cincinnati. This seems like a team that would use that as fuel to prove it is more than a fluke. Although the Ravens have the potential to blow out the Commanders, I think the game stays close. Both are riding high. Both have close wins over the Bengals. The Commanders have one more win, but the Ravens have faced much better opponents (although they lost to a weak one — but maybe that’s canceled out by beating a strong one).

The run game is important to both teams. That could be a good thing for the Ravens. Their run defense is No. 1 in the league, while the Commanders’ is in the bottom half. With Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in the backfield, that could be a problem for them — especially because the Ravens have figured out how to use those two effectively. The advantage on the ground could play a big part, but the Ravens can’t afford to have the Swiss cheese version of their secondary against a strong opponent.

Ravens 30, Commanders 24

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

This feels suspiciously like the buildup to the Ravens’ last home game. Like the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, the Commanders have a white-hot quarterback who’s bound to hit a wall at some point. Like the Bills, the Commanders have a defense that prefers to play with lighter personnel groupings, a recipe for disaster against the Ravens’ run game. And like the Bills the Commanders don’t have the kind of awesome receiving talent that has overwhelmed the Ravens’ secondary this season. If injuries aren’t an issue, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens should ... wait for it ... take command.

Ravens 28, Commanders 17

Paul Mancano, ‘Banner Ravens Podcast’ co-host

Jayden Daniels has to come back down to earth sometime ... right? The No. 2 overall pick is doing things hitherto undreamt of by rookie quarterbacks, completing 77% of his passes and overseeing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense. On paper, this looks to be a bad matchup for a Ravens offense that has allowed 23 explosive pass, second only to the Jacksonville Jaguars. But this is an opportunity for the first-year defensive coordinator, Zach Orr, to take it to the first-year signal caller.

Ravens 30, Commanders 21

Brandon Weigel, editor

Tired: This is going to be a shootout between the NFL’s top two offenses. Wired: Facing another defense that has trouble stopping the run, the Ravens will pound the ball with Derrick Henry and dictate the pace of what should be an easy win.

The Commanders are yielding 5.1 yards per carry, tied with the New York Giants near the bottom of the league. And, according to Pro Football Focus, they are 29th in rushing yards allowed before contact. That tees up Henry for one of his signature performances in which he gets stronger as the opposing defense wears down.

Lamar Jackson should get his shots in, too, against a unit that has allowed 7.3 yards per attempt and a league-high 11 passing touchdowns.

Ravens 31, Commanders 20