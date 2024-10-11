Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington and linebacker Malik Harrison missed their third straight practice Friday, casting doubt on their availability for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Washington (knee) and Harrison (groin) have played in all five games for the Ravens this season. Washington has played 39% of the team’s defensive snaps, while Harrison has played 15.5%, along with 81.2% of its special teams snaps.

Washington’s injury could leave the Ravens with just four defensive linemen active against the Commanders’ productive rushing attack: Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce and Brent Urban. Harrison has struggled in coverage this year, but the Ravens have counted on his run defense against heavier personnel groupings.

Commanders starting running back Brian Robinson Jr., who has 325 yards, five touchdowns and 4.5 yards per carry this season, could miss Sunday’s game in Baltimore as well. He missed all three practices this week.