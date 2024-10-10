Three Ravens starters returned to practice as the team ramped up Thursday for Sunday’s showdown against the Washington Commanders.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) were back on the field after missing Wednesday’s practice. Humphrey had left the locker room after the team’s win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals with a walking boot on his left foot.

Coach John Harbaugh was optimistic about the team’s injury situation Monday, and he said after practice Wednesday that several absences were related to “normal, after-game type of things that you deal with at this point in time of the season.”

Defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee) and linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) missed their second straight practice. Offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu was also missing. Cornerback Arthur Maulet, who was designated to return off injured reserve last week, remains sidelined by knee and hamstring injuries.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Commanders starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) also missed his second straight day of practice.