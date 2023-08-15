The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations going into the season, and if they want to have the Super Bowl success they’re hoping for, their two days of practice with the Washington Commanders could be a good test to see how close or far they are from obtaining it.

While yes, it’s only a joint practice in the middle of August, it’ll provide the Ravens a good survey of where they are and what’s needed to improve to start the season on a good note.

“We just can’t wait to have two productive days against a very good football team and very well-coached team, we’re looking forward to that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

The Ravens will practice against the Commanders on Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Under Armor Performance Center in Owings Mills. Harbaugh said that he and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera have talked extensively about the practices and what they’ll be like, including the schedule, format and tempo. Washington comes into town this evening.

“It’s going to be an intense practice,” Harbaugh said, “there’s no doubt because that’s how these guys are. NFL teams always practice very well and very hard, especially when you go against each other, you want to put your best foot forward. And we want to put our best foot forward in every way.”

Although preseason games matter, established Ravens starters were held out last Saturday in the game against Philadelphia. That’s not the case with joint sessions. They provide more opportunity for starters and players on the roster bubble beyond the normal 11-on-11 periods, such as red zone, two-minute and third down situations.

Here’s what we’re paying attention to when both teams take the field Tuesday and Wednesday:

The Ravens offensive line vs the Commanders defensive line

There aren’t many matchups in football more fun than a battle between linemen.

The Commanders have arguably the best defensive line in the NFL, flooded with talent such as Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

And when Ronnie Stanley is on the field, the Ravens have a top-5 offensive line in the league. While repeating last year’s success — they finished second in Pro Football Focus’ pass and run block grade in 2022 — could be a challenge for them with Ben Powers now in Denver, the Ravens are still in good shape up front with Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses. Every position on Baltimore’s offensive line is set except Powers’ replacement at left guard.

Against this Commanders unit, it should be a really good test to see if they can replicate similar success in 2023.

The WRs vs CBs, for both teams

The Commanders invested in its cornerbacks this offseason and the Ravens invested in their wide receivers. Washington drafted Emmanuel Forbes with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 draft, with Benjamin St-Juste, Kendall Fuller and Jartavius Martin behind him. The Ravens drafted Zay Flowers and signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor to play alongside Rashod Bateman.

Washington has great wide receivers with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. While the Ravens are still tinkering with the No. 2 cornerback job, the secondary still has Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton.

Of these four units, which one will make the most plays?

The energy level

With a quick turnaround from Saturday’s game, the Ravens understandably had a glorified walk-through on Monday leading up to these joint sessions. The joint practices, as Harbaugh said, will be intense with higher energy than normal ones.

That means more (and bigger) trash talk, intensity, bigger hits and emotions sparking on the field. Joint practices are where tensions rise as the stakes increase. Just last Thursday, the Bengals and Packers got into a couple of scuffles at their joint practice.