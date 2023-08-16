The Ravens had their second of two joint training camp practices with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday in Owings Mills. Here’s what you need to know about the offense’s performance.

Attendance

Notes: Huntley again warmed up with the quarterbacks but watched from the sideline during individual and team drills. Likely and Stanley were also spectators. Coach John Harbaugh said Bateman is “on schedule” despite not practicing. Gordon left practice early after running by himself, as if he were trying to get loose, under an athletic trainer’s supervision. He had limited repetitions in team drills.