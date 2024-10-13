The Ravens (3-2) will face the Washington Commanders (4-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Here’s what you need to know about their Week 6 matchup.

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Coverage map:

Red: Commanders at Ravens. Green: Texans at Patriots. Orange: Colts at Titans. Blue: Steelers at Raiders (late). Yellow: Chargers at Broncos (late). (506Sports.com)

Stream: Paramount+

Radio: ESPN Radio (Steve Levy, Sal Paolantonio); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM), 98 Rock (97.9 FM) and SiriusXM Radio Chs. 85, 225 (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); WLZL El Zol (107.9 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)

Forecast: Low 80s, sunny

Line: Ravens by 7 (as of Saturday night) | Over-under: 51.5 points

Uniforms: The Ravens will wear purple jerseys and white pants.

History: The Ravens lead the all-time series 4-3, including a 31-17 road win in 2020, their last meeting.

The big question: Can Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson maintain his dominance over NFC teams? Jackson is 21-1 in starts against nonconference teams over his career, with strong showings last season in wins over three playoff teams: the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. The Commanders allowed 6.6 yards per play over the first two weeks of the season, second most in the NFL, but gave up just 4.3 yards per play over the past two weeks, one of the league’s best marks.

Players to watch: Ravens running back Derrick Henry is second in the NFL in rushing yards (572), and his recent surge could continue against an iffy run defense. The Commanders allow 5.1 yards per carry, second most in the league. They typically match tight ends and fullbacks with defensive backs, not linebackers. They have trouble tackling. That’s a recipe for disaster against Henry, who is tough to stop once he gets going.

Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has led one of the NFL’s most balanced offenses, but with the Ravens’ stout run defense, he could need another big game from wide receiver Terry McLaurin. McLaurin has 264 receiving yards over his past three games, including 112 in last Sunday’s blowout win over the Cleveland Browns. He typically lines up on the left side of the Commanders’ offensive formations, so expect regular battles with Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens, usually the defense’s wide right cornerback.

Injury report: The Ravens ruled out defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee) and linebacker Malik Harrison (groin). Washington has been a key reserve for the Ravens’ run defense, while Harrison has played situationally on defense and leads the team in special teams snaps. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) are questionable after a limited week of practice but are expected to play.

The Commanders ruled out starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. (knee), who leads the team in rushing yards (325) and rushing touchdowns (five).