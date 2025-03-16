The Ravens have found a new backup for quarterback Lamar Jackson, agreeing to a two-year deal with Cooper Rush, his agency announced Sunday.

Rush’s deal is reportedly worth up to $12.2 million, with a $3.1 million annual base salary. Because Rush was not released, his signing could count against the Ravens in the compensatory-pick formula for next year’s draft.

Rush, 31, is far from the scrambling threat that Jackson is, but he does give the Ravens a younger, more mobile backup than 38-year-old Josh Johnson.

A former undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan, Rush attempted just one pass over his first four NFL seasons. But after returning to Dallas in 2021, he found regular playing time behind Cowboys star Dak Prescott. Rush has appeared in 38 games over the past four seasons, starting 14.

Last year, he beat out former first-round pick Trey Lance for the backup spot in Dallas. Over eight starts, Rush completed 60.7% of his 308 passes for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, all career highs, good for a 83.8 passer rating. He also had 26 carries for 18 yards and five first downs, with a season long of 9 yards.

The Ravens were one of the NFL’s last backup-needy teams to enter the quarterback market during the first wave of free agency. Gardner Minshew (Kansas City Chiefs), Jacoby Brissett (Arizona Cardinals), Mason Rudolph (Pittsburgh Steelers), Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders), Mac Jones (San Francisco 49ers) and Taylor Heinicke (Los Angeles Chargers) all agreed to deals within the first days of the start of the league’s new year.

Jackson’s availability, a concern in 2021 and 2022, has been a nonissue for the Ravens the past two seasons. He didn’t miss a game because of injury in 2023, when he was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, or last season, when he was voted first-team All-Pro.

The Ravens looked for cheap help behind Jackson last year, drafting Devin Leary in the sixth round and signing Johnson to a $1.4 million deal. With Leary’s rookie year struggles, the Ravens could again target a developmental prospect on Day 3 of the draft next month.