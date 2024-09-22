ARLINGTON, Texas — Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns Sunday as the Ravens held off a furious comeback by the Dallas Cowboys to win 28-25 for their first victory of the season.

The Ravens (1-2) led 28-6 entering the fourth quarter, but another late-game disappearing act gave the Cowboys (1-2) hope inside AT&T Stadium. Dallas scored three straight touchdowns in a six-minute span to cut the Ravens’ lead to 28-25 with less than three minutes remaining.

But the Ravens salted the game away with two first downs on the ground, including a 10-yard run by quarterback Lamar Jackson on a read-option keeper to secure the win.

Henry, who was slowed by poor run blocking and limited usage in narrow losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, took time to get going inside AT&T Stadium. But his breakout second and third quarters all but ended the Cowboys’ comeback hopes.

Henry, who lives in Dallas during the offseason but was not pursued by the running back-needy (and salary cap-constrained) Cowboys, accounted for 51 total yards on the Ravens’ touchdown drive just before halftime, which pushed their lead to 21-6. He rushed for 58 more yards, including a 26-yard score, as the Ravens went up 22 to open the third quarter, dishing out a handful of his trademark stiff arms.

With the Ravens’ ground game rolling (274 yards, 6.1 per carry) and their defense harassing quarterback Dak Prescott (three sacks), Jackson could pick his spots as a passer early. He went 12-for-15 for 182 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown to wide receiver Rashod Bateman, and completed passes to seven receivers.

The Ravens assumed control early. Jackson opened the game’s scoring with a 9-yard run at the end of a five-play, 71-yard drive. Henry’s 1-yard score pushed the Ravens’ lead to 14-3 at the end of a seven-play, 70-yard march. And Jackson capped an eight-play, 88-yard drive late in the second quarter with his throw to Bateman.

The Ravens were well on their way to a no-doubt win until the fourth quarter, when Prescott took over. He scored on a 1-yard keeper and found wide receivers Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin for 15- and 16-yard touchdowns, respectively, to stir up the late drama. Prescott finished 28-for-51 for 379 yards and two touchdowns, adding to the Ravens’ pass defense woes.

Next week’s the barometer

Are the Ravens a good team? The answer I would’ve given you midway through the third quarter — “I think so!” — is a lot different than the one I offer now: “Ummm … maybe?” They hung with the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, and we’re all pretty sure the defending Super Bowl champions are good. Then the Ravens lost at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, whom the Carolina Panthers just walloped. On Sunday, the Ravens looked dominant until they had chance after chance to put the game to bed. Then they looked dreadful. Again.

If the Ravens are any good, I reckon we’ll know how good by late next Sunday night. The Buffalo Bills should come into M&T Bank Stadium with a 3-0 record, a Most Valuable Player-level quarterback in Josh Allen and a defensive line good enough to bottle up the Ravens’ ground game. A win matters more than style points at this point, but the Ravens should at least know where they stand.

— Jonas Shaffer

Situational football is this team’s downfall

There are so many phases of the game that let this team down as the Cowboys crept back, it’s hard to know where to start. But the biggest blanket problem is that the Ravens can’t seem to do what’s required in must-perform situations.

As dominant as the team was early in the run game, the ground attack inexplicably seized up in the fourth quarter as milking the clock became more important. Secondary issues persisted even as the Ravens knew Dak Prescott was stepping back to throw. Having this many penalties for three weeks running speaks to poor discipline and coaching. The hands team bumbled the first onside kick opportunity, and Justin Tucker missed inside 50 yards.

On one hand, the Ravens started out a lot closer to the team we’ve been expecting. On the other, they can’t be trusted even when playing with a huge lead. There’s a reason everyone in Baltimore watches this team waiting to be let down in the fourth quarter — inevitably, these guys take their foot off the gas.

— Kyle Goon

Not so special special teams

I’m pretty sure I’ve written this exact header before. Last season, the Ravens’ special teams units had a rough start before finding their momentum. And those problems are back. They’ve been apparent through the first two games, but it’s reaching a crisis point.

Sure, punter Jordan Stout rebounded with a strong game after he was called out for his 24-yard punt that helped the Raiders rebound. But Justin Tucker missed yet another field goal — this one from inside 50 yards. It was made worse when put side by side with Brandon Aubrey’s 65- and 51-yard field goals for the Cowboys.

And the biggest problem came when the Cowboys decided to onside kick. With the new kickoff rules, they have to announce it, so it lost the element of surprise. Even so, Zay Flowers fumbled the ball. The ensuing Cowboys drive helped swing momentum and mount a comeback. The Ravens capped it by canceling out a good return by Deonte Harty in the final minutes with a holding penalty.

— Giana Han

It’s a start (for a team that can’t finish)

Well, it took a bit, but the Ravens have joined the 2024 season.

OK, that’s flippant. They were good against the Chiefs, and a few different bounces would have turned the Raiders game. They haven’t been awful, just not very … vibrant. They started solving some of their own problems Sunday (though a Cowboys team with supremely soft offensive AND defensive lines helped) and got Derrick Henry going. Todd Monken’s play calling found a rhythm and leaned on the diversity of the offense to make it work. The maligned right side of the offensive line held up, and the pass rush was relentless.

There’s plenty to continue worrying about, of course. The late-game struggles are A Problem. So is — am I really about to type this? — Justin Tucker. The secondary can’t seem to defend the middle of the field, drops assignments too frequently and was forced to rely on Nate Wiggins for big stops when he clearly wasn’t ready.

But 0-3 would have sent this team into a spiral. There’s a foundation to build on now. I’m still not convinced it will hold the type of season a team with this level of talent should have, but it’s a place to start.

– Chris Korman