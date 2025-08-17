Backup quarterback Cooper Rush wanted to prove to the Ravens he’s ready.

In the team’s second preseason game, a Saturday matchup against his former team the Dallas Cowboys, Rush did prove he was the best quarterback on the field.

But his primary competition in a messy game the Ravens won 31-13 came in the form of Cowboys second-string quarterback Joe Milton.

Rush, meanwhile, was competing against the second-string Cowboys defense.

Still, he completed 20-of-30 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Despite those picks, it was a huge improvement over his two completions for 16 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.

When Rush turned control over to Devin Leary, the Ravens were in the lead. Rookie kicker Tyler Loop, kicking about a half hour from where he grew up, hit from 29, 51 and 42 yards in the first half (he would make kicks from 36 and 53 yards and miss a 50-yarder in the second half) and the defense was swarming.

Here’s what Baltimore Banner sports staffers learned.

Ending the search

The Ravens were hoping to resolve their kicking battle by their preseason finale. Tyler Loop’s performance did it (head coach John Harbaugh confirmed after the game that he would be the team’s kicker.) The rookie went 5-for-6 in his native Texas, continuing a strong preseason.

Justin Tucker’s shadow will loom over Loop’s debut season, and perhaps his career, in Baltimore. But Loop has a huge leg, a helpful infrastructure and an attitude that should only help him get better.

— Jonas Shaffer, Ravens reporter

For whatever it’s worth, Keyon Martin looked great

There’s very little roster space for a darkhorse cornerback to make this team. If anyone does, it would be Reuben Lowery, who can also play safety. But Keyon Martin played like there was still a spot to fight for. He made an immediate splash with a tackle-for-loss on Miles Sanders, who has been a starting running back in this league. On the next play, he sacked backup quarterback Joe Milton in the end zone for the safety – the first points of the game. He also tackled potential starting wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, holding him to a two-yard gain. If Martin doesn’t make the Ravens team, he could have impressed some other team’s scouts tonight.

— Giana Han, Ravens reporter

Depth everywhere… except quarterback

Throughout the preseason we’ve been able to see how much deeper the Ravens are than other NFL teams. Performances from S Rueben Lowery and RB Rasheed Ali show that, even four or five down the depth chart, Baltimore is extremely strong at almost every position. If only that were true at quarterback. Cooper Rush was slightly improved and gutted out a touchdown drive with a pass to Keith Kirkwood. But in practice and in preseason, he and Devin Leary have made the team’s backup passer situation feel precarious. Lamar Jackson’s health is imperative every season, but even a short injury stint for the two-time MVP could be a disaster with these underwhelming signal callers behind him.

— Kyle Goon, columnist

Better, stronger Devontez Walker

Ravens fans have been reading about Devontez Walker’s breakout training camp all summer. But he was invisible in the preseason opener, failing to reel in either of his two targets. This time, Cooper Rush looked for the second-year wideout early and often, throwing his way seven times in Baltimore’s first two drives. Walker finished with six catches for 61 yards and displayed the kind of potential he’s flashed in the backfields at 1 Winning Drive. While it’s still unlikely he’ll factor much into the passing game during the regular season, it’s nice to know the Ravens will have a reliable target for Lamar Jackson if one of the starters goes down.

— Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host

An upgrade needed

Tough to make much out of this one (other than we should definitely NOT let “Loop there it is” become a thing.). It reinforced some facts we know — like the Ravens are quite good at identifying and developing unheralded talent — and underlined how well-built this team is overall. It feels pretty likely we’re set to watch the best and deepest offense in franchise history this season.

One crack emerged, though: outside linebacker David Ojabo was ineffective and Adisa Isaac left with injury (a dislocated elbow, Harbaugh said, that will keep him out a few weeks). Mike Green is an upgrade at the position but the Ravens need more depth. Probably time to call Jadeveon Clowney.

— Chris Korman, sports editor