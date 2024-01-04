The Baltimore Ravens have lost two running backs to injury over the course of the season, and they’re reportedly adding a four-time Pro Bowler as they set their sights on a Super Bowl.

Dalvin Cook, who was waived Tuesday by the New York Jets after a disappointing season, is joining the Ravens for the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cook became a free agent early Thursday afternoon.

Cook, who had four straight seasons with 1,100 rushing yards or more as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, joined the Jets in early September when the team had aspirations of winning the AFC. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles four snaps into the season, and while the defense has lived up to expectations, the offense has never been able to get going.

On the season, Cook played in 15 games (1 start), rushing for 67 times for 214 yards (3.2 yards per carry). He’s also caught 15 passes for 78 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.