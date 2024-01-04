The Baltimore Ravens have lost two running backs to injury over the course of the season, and they’re reportedly adding a four-time Pro Bowler as they set their sights on a Super Bowl.

Dalvin Cook, who was waived Tuesday by the New York Jets after a disappointing season, is joining the Ravens for the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cook became a free agent early Thursday afternoon.

Cook, who had four straight seasons with 1,100 rushing yards or more as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, joined the Jets in early September when the team had aspirations of winning the AFC. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles four snaps into the season, and while the defense has lived up to expectations, the offense has never been able to get going.

On the season, Cook played in 15 games (1 start), rushing for 67 times for 214 yards (3.2 yards per carry). He’s also caught 15 passes for 78 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Brandon Weigel

brandon.weigel@thebaltimorebanner.com

Brandon Weigel

Brandon Weigel is the Breaking News Editor at The Baltimore Banner. 

More from Brandon Weigel

How ‘Johnny’ became shorthand for Lamar Jackson’s greatness

Ravens-49ers ‘Monday Night’ game sets franchise ratings record for a regular-season game

More From The Banner

A newborn baby wrapped in a hospital swaddle with a pastel-striped hat on its head. The baby appears to be sleeping peacefully. The image is focused on the baby, with a softly blurred background to emphasize the subject.

What’s in a name? In the case of Baby Charm, sentiment and the love of a city

How ‘Johnny’ became shorthand for Lamar Jackson’s greatness

After co-founder’s death, EcoMap’s new CEO has been keeping their shared dream alive

Signs honoring Meghan Lewis' 'sparkle' are held during a memorial in Bel Air, MD on Jan 2, 2024.

Meghan Lewis remembered as kind, strong as community tries to make sense of her death