Before the season, a text made its way from a Broward County-area number to a Miami-area number. It was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reaching out to running back Dalvin Cook about the one-year contract Cook had signed with the New York Jets.

Fast forward nine months, and Cook has now signed to play alongside Jackson as the Ravens take aim at a Super Bowl run. Jackson, the regular-season MVP favorite, is down two running backs and was excited to hear the news he will have a four-time Pro Bowler to work with. After Wednesday, their first practice together, Jackson said he’s “happy with the situation.”

“954-305 combination going on: Miami, Broward County,” said Jackson, referring to two South Florida area codes. “I’m excited. ... God works in mysterious ways. He’s here now. That’s dope.”

Jackson hails from Pompano Beach in Broward County and Cook is from Opa-locka in Miami-Dade County.

Following four straight seasons with over 1,100 rushing yards, Cook had an underwhelming year with the Jets. Hobbled by the loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets struggled to get their offense going. Whether he was partially responsible for the lack of offense or a victim of it, Cook ranks fourth to last in success rate and explosive-run rate and second to last in first-down percentage among 72 eligible ball carriers, according to analytics site Sumer Sports.

The Jets waived Cook after they missed the playoffs. He cleared waivers and became a free agent, and the Ravens signed him to their practice squad Thursday.

His lackluster season does not dim the Ravens’ excitement about adding a veteran running back.

“Dalvin Cook is a high-pedigree player, highly decorated player,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s still got talent and ability, and he’s smart. He’s in great shape. He’s in football shape. He’s been playing football. Looked very good in practice today.”

Cook started one of the 15 games he played for the Jets, and he didn’t play a single snap in the final game of the season. He rushed for 214 yards on 67 carries (3.2 yards per carry) and caught 15 passes for 78 yards. He did not score a touchdown.

If Cook’s season was a product of his situation, things could improve for him in Baltimore. The Ravens have a good offensive line that could get better if more members get healthy. Jackson, a running threat, helps open the offense, and there are other running backs in the rotation.

That running back room is missing two key pieces. J.K. Dobbins was lost in the first game of the year to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. Keaton Mitchell, the rookie speedster who found success as an undrafted free agent, went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 15. They still have Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon III, who have gotten the job done through the final two weeks, but they’re missing an element to their game with the loss of Mitchell’s speed.

While he did not say explicitly whether the Ravens will elevate Cook from the practice squad, Harbaugh said he believes the veteran will “be a valuable part of our team in the playoffs here.”

“We view him as a very valuable, or potentially very valuable, weapon on our offense,” Harbaugh said.