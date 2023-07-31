Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Ravens cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams made his training camp debut Monday, returning to action after missing the team’s first four practices with an ankle injury.
Williams, who’s in the mix for the Ravens’ nickelback job, was activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list ahead of Monday’s padded practice, the first of camp.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), running back J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) and fullback Patrick Ricard (hip) remain on the PUP list and can be activated at any time. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and cornerback Trayvon Mullen are on the non-football-injury list and can also be activated.
