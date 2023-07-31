Ravens camp updates, Day 5: CB Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams returns to practice

Published 7/31/2023 1:57 p.m. EDT

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks at a press conference after the Ravens practice in Owings Mills on July 27, 2023. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Ravens cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams made his training camp debut Monday, returning to action after missing the team’s first four practices with an ankle injury.

Williams, who’s in the mix for the Ravens’ nickelback job, was activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list ahead of Monday’s padded practice, the first of camp.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), running back J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed) and fullback Patrick Ricard (hip) remain on the PUP list and can be activated at any time. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and cornerback Trayvon Mullen are on the non-football-injury list and can also be activated.

This story will be updated.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.