Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken came to the defense of starting right guard Daniel Faalele on Tuesday, saying his performance in Thursday’s preseason opener shouldn’t be defined by one bad play.

In the Ravens’ win over the Indianapolis Colts, Faalele allowed a sack to Colts reserve defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore after getting bowled over on his pass rush. He was also charged with another pressure on his five pass-blocking snaps.

Despite Faalele’s struggles last season, his spot in the starting lineup is considered safe. He started 17 games last season and earned Pro Bowl votes. Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr., a would-be contender for snaps, has also not been cleared to participate in camp because of a shoulder injury.

“I’m so proud of Daniel,” Monken said after a training camp practice. “He worked hard in the offseason, came in [in] great shape. I think I was talking earlier that we’re excited for Daniel. I mean, he’s come a long way. He is a really, really good football player. In today’s day and age, shock value — whatever’s seen for one shot on the internet — doesn’t make a man. Or a great play doesn’t make a man.

“As I was saying earlier, we were talking like, if the internet posts someone walking into church, it doesn’t make him a great Christian. It just means they walked into church. They picked out one clip of it. OK, that’s not Daniel. Daniel’s been outstanding throughout all of camp and has played his rear end off, and we’re excited where he’s at now and where he’s going to continue to grow.”

The hulking Faalele was one of Pro Football Focus’ lower-rated starting guards last season, his first as an interior lineman. He allowed just one sack but 32 quarterback pressures, according to PFF, and graded out as the No. 39 guard among the 56 with at least 700 offensive snaps in 2024.

Still, Ravens coaches remain optimistic about his potential in the final year of his rookie deal.

“I’m not naïve to seeing those things, but it was one play” against Indianapolis, Monken said. “That was one example. Like, I can’t imagine any of us, one example of something in our life, and that’s who they are. That’s the silliest shit I’ve ever heard in my life. Just the way it is — world we live in, right? It’s the world we live in, and he’s a tremendous football player, really is. And I love where he’s come, but I get it. They have to live it more than me. I’m used to it.”