The Ravens have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, giving quarterback Lamar Jackson a potential “X” receiver in a surprising free-agent splash.

The $5 million deal for the five-time Pro Bowl selection is reportedly worth up to $6 million. Hopkins was not released, so his signing would count against the Ravens in next year’s compensatory-pick formula. Deals cannot be finalized until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Hopkins, 32, had 59 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, who advanced to the Super Bowl. He also had 15 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Tennessee Titans before being traded.

Hopkins averaged a career-low 1.71 yards per route run last season, as well as 2 yards after the catch per reception, according to Pro Football Focus, one of the NFL’s lowest rates at the position. Still, he remained a reliable route runner, ranking 20th among wide receivers in ESPN’s “open score.” Ravens wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman finished eighth and 11th, respectively.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Hopkins gives quarterback Lamar Jackson a big-bodied option in the Ravens' passing game, which led the NFL in efficiency last year. Hopkins lined up out wide on over 75% of his snaps for the Chiefs last season. According to Sports Info Solutions, he ran 102 routes as an isolated receiver — more than any Kansas City receiver besides tight end Travis Kelce — and caught 17 of those 26 targets for 200 yards for 10 first downs and a touchdown. He also drew three defensive pass interference penalties.

Hopkins and Jackson have long been fans of each other’s game. In 2023, Hopkins called Jackson “one of the greats” and said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he “would be lying to sit here and say it wouldn’t be an honor one day ... to play with a great guy and a great quarterback like Lamar.”

Over his 12-year career, Hopkins has 984 catches for 12,965 yards and 83 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times with the Houston Texans and most recently in 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals.

This story will be updated.