The Ravens are signing defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson, his agent tweeted Monday and the Ravens later confirmed, adding another piece to a secondary beset by minor injuries.

Houston-Carson, 30, who worked out for the team Monday, played in all 17 games last season for the Chicago Bears, starting six. He also played 66% of the Bears’ special teams snaps. Houston-Carson lined up primarily as a deep safety for Chicago, but saw time in the slot and as a box safety.

Houston-Carson’s signing comes a day after the Ravens claimed veteran cornerback Tae Hayes off waivers. Hayes, who’s appeared in 13 career games, was released by the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Ravens cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams and safety Geno Stone all missed Saturday’s preseason opener, with Williams expected to be out until October after undergoing his second ankle surgery of the year. Stone returned to practice Monday, and Ya-Sin, Maulet and Armour-Davis are expected to return to practice soon, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.