The Ravens have signed All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to a two-year, $30 million extension through 2027, according to his agency.

Henry, 31, was entering the final year of the two-year, $16 million contract he signed last offseason, but Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta hinted at the NFL scouting combine that the team would would make an extension an offseason priority.

Henry started all 17 games for the Ravens last season, rushing for 1,921 yards, 16 touchdowns and a career-high 5.9 yards per carry. He also had 19 catches for 193 yards and two scores.

“I can honestly just say his attitude and the way that he played was amazing to watch,” DeCosta said in January. “His relationship with his teammates, his humility as a player, his work ethic – I can’t wait to see him next year. I know it was tough on him to end the way it did; tough on all of us. But I think we have a chip on our shoulders to come back next year with a vengeance, to start faster than we started this year, to not start 0-2 next year, to get out of the gates faster. I think Derrick will be a big part of that.”

Only two running backs have contracts with a higher average annual value than $15 million: the Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley and the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey.

This story will be updated.